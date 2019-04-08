Electric Cooperative Youth Participate in Youth Day

SPRINGFIELD – State Senator Jason Plummer and Representative Charles Meier met with students representing Clinton County Electric Cooperative, Inc., during the Illinois Electric and Telephone Cooperatives Youth Day in Springfield on Wednesday, April 3. Youth Day is designed to introduce young rural leaders to state government. More than 235 students representing 23 cooperatives from across the state attended the event.

Students had the opportunity to visit the State Capitol, view state government in action from the Senate floor and question their legislators on key issues. They were also invited into the office of Secretary of State Jesse White.

During lunch, State Treasurer Michael W. Frerichs addressed students and chaperones and encouraged them to find where their passion lies. Frerichs said, “It doesn’t matter what you do if you love what you are doing. Find your own path. There may be times when you start down a path and diverge from it but listen to your heart. Sometimes you have to immerse yourself in something and possibly fail. Even when we don’t win, we learn from the experience.”

Collin Moseley, the 2018-19 Illinois Youth Leadership Council representative from Clay Electric Cooperative, Inc., reflected on the past year and the experiences he had on the Youth to Washington tour and his opportunity to represent Illinois at various meetings. He encouraged everyone going on the 2019 Youth to Washington Tour to apply to represent Illinois as the YLC and not be afraid to connect with others on the trip.

After lunch, the students visited the Old State Capitol and Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum.

At the end of the day, the students were interviewed for the chance to participate in the Youth to Washington tour, June 14-21, 2019.

Clinton County Electric Cooperative is a member of Touchstone Energy — a national alliance of local, consumer-owned electric cooperatives providing high standards of service to members large and small. More than 730 Touchstone Energy cooperatives in 46 states are delivering energy and energy solutions to more than 32 million members every day. Touchstone Energy cooperatives serve their members with integrity, accountability, innovation and a longstanding commitment to communities.

Clinton County Electric Cooperative is committed to providing superior service based on four core principles: integrity, accountability, innovation and commitment to community. The cooperative serves more than 6,000 meters over 1,056 miles of line in parts of Clinton, Fayette, Madison, Marion, St. Clair and Washington counties. For more information visit www.cceci.com. Clinton County Electric Cooperative is an equal opportunity provider and employer.