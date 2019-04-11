Girls’ Track Team Records Eight Firsts In Winning Jerseyville Relays

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

The MHS Girls’ Track team dominated the six-team Jerseyville Relays, last Friday, April 5, beating second-place Highland 128-92, and winning eight events in the process.

Mascoutah started its victorious ways, nabbing the 100 Hurdle Shuttle Relay. The team consisted of Dejae Hudson, Emma Williams, Haley Garcia, and Brooke Junker and it clocked 1:14.5.

In the Long Jump Relay, Hudson, Anya Holloway, and Lauren Ross tallied a combined 41 feet, 8.5 inches.

Emma Williams, Brooke Junker, and Hannah Twidwell totalled 13 feet, eight inches in the High Jump.

The Frosh-Soph 4×100 Relay (Jocelyn Fritz, Timia Williams, Amiya Cleveland, and Rachel Hamilton) went 53.4 seconds.

The 4×800 Relay team of Jaycie Anderson, Elizabeth Byington, Kailee Chau, and Madeline Zurbrugg recorded 10:34.6.

The 4×100 Relay Fritz, Timia Williams, Holloway, and Hudson won in 52.4.

In the 3×300 Hurdles, Junker, Olivia Lee, and Emma Williams registered 2:49.2.

The 4×400 Relay team (Anderson, Jayda Williams, Jenna Schanz, and Holloway) earned the final first-place finish at 4:16.8.

Finishing second, the 4×1600 Relay (Bella Dixon, Natalie Hart, Abigail Uptergrove, and Athena Viers) amassed 25:45.1.

The 4×200 Relay (Jocelyn Fritz, Rachel Hamilton, Holloway, and Kathryn Livingston) recorded 1:53.8.

Brooke Harris, Alaysia Belmo, Aleyesia Madison, and Jayda Williams concluded the 800 Meter Medley in 2:04.8.

And the Frosh/Soph Distance Medley (Uptergrove, Garcia, Hannah Elfrink, and Maggie Benton clocked 15:43.1.

The Varsity Girls’ Track Team competes at Freeburg, 4 p.m., Tuesday, April 9, and at Jerseyville, 4:15 p.m., Friday, April 12.