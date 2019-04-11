MHS Boys’ Track Ties CM For Jerseyville Relays’ Title

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

With a mixed contingent of varsity and junior varsity athletes, the Mascoutah High School Track team tied Civic Memorial for first place at the five-team Jersey Relays, at Jerseyville, last Friday, April 5.

In scoring 76 team points and tying the Eagles for the top spot, the Indians defeated Jerseyville, Highland, and Alton Marquette, 76-72-68-26 and brought home three first-place finishes.

Chris Reuting, Jalen Barnes, Greg Featherstone, and Michael Mercurio combined to clock 1:12.1 to win the 110 Hurdle Shuttle.

Elijah Manuel, Bryan Watson, and Aeneas Tibbs amassed a total of 16 feet to take the High Jump title.

And in the Varsity 4×100 Relay, D’Vaunte McDonald, Kai Toolie, Quentin Johnson, and Kevin Brown clocked 46.1 seconds to win the event.

Mascoutah also earned five, second-place finishes: Tibbs, Manuel, and Watson long jumped a combined 51 feet, 11 inches.

Tibbs, Watson, and Shaun Kendrick recorded 112 feet in the Triple Jump Relay — losing to CM by one-half inch.

The 4×200 Relay (Jacob Bowers, Toolie, Johnson, and Jacob Cruickshank) recorded a tie of 1:37.2.

Nate Medina, Barnes, Johnson, and Kevin Brown composed the Frosh-Soph 4×100 Relay and they registered a fast time of 47.1 seconds.

Finally, the Frosh-Soph Distance Medley (Josh Sturgill, Noah Jensen, Kendrick, and Kristian Knecht) came in at 12:05.5.