MHS Tennis Team Wins Four Matches

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

After an 0-5 start to the 2019 season, the Mascoutah High School Boys’ Tennis team tallied some much-needed wins last week.

It didn’t start out that great, however. The Indians got blanked 9-0 at Triad, Tuesday, April 2, but rebounded the following day to beat Jerseyville, 7-2, at MHS.

On Saturday, April 6, Mascoutah opened the Triad Tournament with a 4-1 loss to Carbondale but then secured 3-2 wins over Rock Island Alleman and Effingham, and a 4-1 triumph over Batavia’s JV squad to finish ninth in the 16-team bracket. MHS hosted all these matches.

Against Triad, only Mascoutah three singles’ player, Isaac Beck, and the three doubles’ team of Dylan Lercher and Jack Norrenberns extended their matches to three sets.

Beck lost to Jared Speer, 6-1, 3-6, 10-4, and Lercher-Norrenberns fell to Kellan Collins and Ethan Corlew, 4-6, 6-1, 13-11.

The Indians won five-of-six singles’ and two-of-three doubles’ matches to beat Jerseyville for their first win of the season. Cam Pavelschak won at one singles, smashing Spencer Bryant, 6-1, 6-1.

At two singles, Cal McCollum finished off Wyatt Freand, 6-2, 6-4; at three, Beck bested Will Roberts, 6-3, 6-3; ditto for Norrenberns at five singles against Austin Hubbell; and Galen Bowers recorded a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Eddie Roberts at six.

Pavelschak and Beck handled Bryant and Brett Stackpole, 6-2, 6-4, to beat the Panthers at one doubles. And Norrenberns and Tommy Beck slipped past Carter Quinn and Hubbell, 3-6, 7-5, 10-6 to win at three.

In round one of the Triad Tournament, Beck and Norrenberns achieved Mascoutah’s only win against Carbondale with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Curt Robinson and Kabeer Ahuja at two doubles.

The Indians swept their three doubles’ matches to beat Alleman. At one, McCollum and Lercher defeated Bryan Cook and Tommy Skahill, 6-3, 6-2; Isaac Beck and Norrenberns beat Connor Andersen and Daniel Smith, 6-4, 6-4 to win at two; Tommy Beck and Sam Norrenberns overpowered Matt Davis and David Dierick, 6-2, 6-1 to finish off the match.

With the Effingham match knotted 2-2, Tommy Beck and Sam Norrenberns rallied to nab a 4-6, 6-4, 10-6 win at three doubles to give Mascoutah the victory.

Also beating Effingham, Pavelschak pasted Andrew Qin, 6-0, 6-0 at one singles, and Bowers persevered to nip Alan Hazelton, 4-6, 6-3, 10-4 at two singles.

Mascoutah got four competitive wins over Batavia’s JV to conclude the tournament. Pavelschak defeated Benn Lirot, 7-5, 6-2 to take one singles; Bowers won another three-setter — this time beating Riley Miller, 6-2, 1-6, 10-4 at two singles.

Lercher and McCollum rebounded to nab a 6-7 (7-5), 7-5, 10-4 win at one doubles, and Norrenberns and Isaac Beck prevailed 6-4, 6-4 at two.

This week, the Indians travel to Highland, Thursday, April 11, and then battle Greenville, O’Fallon, and Champaign Central at the O’Fallon Quad, 10 a.m., Saturday, April 13.