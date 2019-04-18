Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois and HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital hold ceremonial groundbreaking for a new cancer care center

O’FALLON – HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois held a ceremonial groundbreaking to highlight the future site of a new cancer care center that will offer comprehensive cancer services to patients in the metro east region.

The radiation oncology center is expected to open in early 2020. The 31,000 square foot comprehensive cancer care center, located at 321 Regency Park in O’Fallon, will be constructed by Green Mount Enterprises, LLC, with space being leased to both HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois.

Green Mount Enterprises President, Mark Walshauser, M.D., FACP noted “Green Mount Enterprises is excited to be developing the Cancer Care Center of O’Fallon that will be a staple of the community for decades to come. The cancer center was designed in a patient-centric manner truly making the needs of each patient a priority.” Walshauser continued, “We are certain with Cancer Care Specialists and St. Elizabeth’s now operating under one roof a synergy of state-of-the- art and compassionate services will be available to local residents.”

St. Elizabeth’s Hospital President and CEO Patti Fischer stated, “St. Elizabeth’s delivers high- quality Franciscan health care, and we continue to develop plans to bring needed health care services to patients in our region. With the addition of this radiation oncology clinic, cancer patients will have the opportunity to receive the excellent care they deserve in a location that is close to home.”

Services and features of the new center will include:

• Medical Oncology, Hematology and Radiation Oncology Services

• Research and Clinical Trials (affiliations with National Cancer Institute, University of

Chicago, NSABP Foundation, pharmaceutical trials and more)

• Diagnostic, Consultation & Follow Up Services

• Cancer Screenings, Cancer Prevention & Wellness Programs

• Education & Support

• Genetic Counseling

• Imaging (Bone Densitometry, CT, PET)

• Laboratory

• Chemotherapy, Infusion Therapy & Immunotherapy

• Radiation Linear Accelerator & CT-simulator

• Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT)

• Image Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT)

• Stereotactic Radiosurgery (SRS)

• Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT)

“We are excited to be part of this historic new world-class cancer center which combines cutting edge treatments with a personalized focus for patients and families of O’Fallon and the metro east region of Illinois,” expressed Cancer Care Specialists President James L. Wade III, M.D, FACP. “As the only oncology group in the Metro East to have been awarded the Clinical Trials Participation Award from the American Society of Clinical Oncology (the world’s leading cancer professional research organization), Cancer Care Specialists is committed to quality-based programs and oncology affiliated networks which provide enhanced services and expertise to patients. Our new partnership with St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon magnifies these efforts and brings to this area its first comprehensive cancer center that folds all of these services together in one convenient, efficient, high-value care center that will be unprecedented in this region.”

St. Elizabeth’s is the only American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer designated cancer program in the service area of southwestern Illinois. “This comprehensive and multidisciplinary patient-centered recognition, coupled with the advanced radiation oncology services offered in the new center, will bring innovative treatment and experienced cancer specialists to the community,” Fischer added.

The clinic will benefit patients from across the region, especially those from smaller communities served by St. Elizabeth’s sister hospitals of St. Joseph’s in Highland, St. Joseph’s in Breese and Holy Family in Greenville.