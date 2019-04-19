Bats Explode In Wins Over Central

Finish game one with a bang, and rip three home runs in game two

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

The Mascoutah High School Varsity Baseball team concluded last week’s 4-0 surge by blasting Breese Central, 8-0 and 9-3 at Breese, Saturday, April 13.

In game one, Logan Jung and Cole Gober cracked RBI singles in the fifth inning to snap a scoreless tie and provide the game-winning margin. Jung brought home Maguire Meunier, who had singled and stole second, and Gober scored Jung.

The Indians throttled Central in game two, recording five runs in the first inning as Logan Bibb led off with a homerun to left, and Ryan Norwood followed with a two-RBI single.

Gober, who had singled, scored on a wild pitch, and Logan Moll singled home Meunier (courtesy runner for Sam Scott, who had walked).

“It was an excellent week of baseball,” Mascoutah Coach Don Eddy said. “We did a good job putting together big innings. And in each game the pitching and defense was solid. In the final game against Central, we also hit three home runs.”

With the victories over Central and the improved offensive pop as the days get warmer, the Indians improve to 14-1 on the season.

But they have a tough week ahead with a road game at Highland, Monday, April 15, and a home game against Triad, Wednesday, April 17. The Indians already stand 2-0 in Mississippi Valley Conference action.

Already leading Central 2-0, the Indians blew open gae one with six more runs in the sixth inning.

The big blows: Bibb wrapped a two-RBI single to right; Jung’s squeeze bunt brought home Christian Harms; Scott’s sacrifice fly to right scored Bibb; Jeff Getchell also had an RBI single that scored Gober.

Making his pitching debut, Tyler Jowett recorded the win, working four innings and allowing just one hit and two walks, while striking out four. Logan Moll fired two innings of relief, registering two strikeouts, and John Minor relieved in the seventh, striking out three.

Already leading the Cougars 5-0 after the first inning of game two, Mascoutah scored in the next three innings. In the second, Getchell gashed an RBI single, scoring Lane Hoelscher.

Harms continued the rally in the third inning, singling and eventually scoring on a wild pitch.

And certainly a good sign, Scott and Gober smashed home runs in the fourth inning. Overall, Gover led with three hits, and Scott and Logan Gardner added two each.

Norwood notched the win, pitching the first four innings and allowing one hit, four walks, while recording four strikeouts.

He gave way to Jakob Rhoderick, who worked two innings and got tagged for three unearned runs — giving up one hit, one walk, striking out one. Getchell pitched the seventh inning, striking out two.

Besides the aforementioned MVC games against Highland and Triad, the Indians also travel to Red Bud, Friday, April 19.