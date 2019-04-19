Gesso Magazine Assumes Management of The Governor French Gallery

BELLEVILLE – Gesso Magazine is pleased to announce that it has assumed management of The Governor French Gallery in Belleville.

The Governor French Gallery, located on the campus of The Governor French Academy, was established in 2005 in the facilities of the former Oliver C Joseph Chrysler Dealership on West Main Street in Belleville. The Gallery is known for its monthly exhibitions of two and three dimensional artworks by regional, national and international artists, with an emphasis on regional. Under the new management of Gesso Magazine, the fine tradition of exemplary art exhibits will be continued and enhanced.

Paul Seibert, Managing Editor of Gesso Magazine, was the original curator of The Governor French Gallery and will assume that role again. Of his return to The Gallery, Seibert said, “I am very excited to be back in The Gallery and representing Gesso Magazine there. The Gallery is a beautiful, historic structure with great street visibility and heavy walk-in traffic. This is one of the finest galleries in the Metro East and I am happy to be back home here.”

Gesso Magazine will open its first exhibition on Friday, May 3. The exhibition will be a Multiple Medium / Multiple Artists Exhibition featuring artists Jonathan “Flash” Ferrara, Yuram Gal, Mark Dethrow, David Carriel, Kevin Trobaugh, Gary Olds, Ronald Isom, Jake Bishop, Mark Polege and others; Multiple Mediums will include paintings, photography, sculpture, batik, digital & mixed media. Opening reception on May 3 will be from 5-9pm.

Gesso Magazine, successor to Straight Up Magazine, is a monthly publication featuring the arts, music, and culture of the St Louis Metro Area. Issues contain feature articles on local artists and musicians, spotlights of local venues and destinations, and more. In addition, each issue includes creative submissions from local readers.

Visit www.gessomagazine.com.