Girls’ Soccer Secures Solid Wins Over CM and Freeburg

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

Over the last six days, the MHS Girls’ Soccer team won two-of-three games and came oh-so-close to going 3-0.

On Wednesday, April 10, the Lady Indians defeated Civic Memorial, 2-0, at Bethalto, scoring both goals in the first half.

The following day, a tired MHS squad — having played three games in four days — lost 1-0 to the visiting Gibault Hawks.

With four days rest after the Gibault match — and fresher legs — Mascoutah defeated Freeburg, 2-1, at MHS, Monday, April 15.

Thirty-one minutes into the CM-Mascoutah contest, Sydney Etter shot a severe-angle, 18-yarder inside the far post.

Etter, positioned near the left corner just a few feet inside the end line, received the assist from Savannah Bland.

Four minutes later, Bree West crossed the ball from the right side to Molly Cravens in the middle of the field, and Cravens volleyed it out of the air and into net from 18 yards out.

Mascoutah goalie Sydney Packler earned her fourth shutout, stopping five shots. By games end, the Lady Indians had out-shot the Eagles, 17-5, including 6-3 in the second half.

“We played as complete a first half as possible; we really dominated it,” Mascoutah Coach Nick Carr said. “In the second half CM came out much harder, but we still controlled the action and kept them from scoring. We just didn’t convert several scoring opportunities.”

The Lady Indians played hard, solid defense against Gibault but got off just four shots the entire game. Packler made eight saves.

Haile Haudrich recorded the game-winner with less than a minute before halftime.

“Our legs were tired, and Gibault’s a good team,” said Carr. “We battled hard. It was a grind of a game, and we just came up a little short.”

Trailing Freeburg 1-0 at halftime, Carr described the 2-1 victory as a “great, comeback win.”

Ten minutes into the second half, Cravens, near the top of the box, controlled a pass from Ella Lowry, allowing Cravens to beat the defenders and keeper and to fire the ball into the far post.

At 52 minutes, Etter rocketed the game-winning shot off the bottom of the crossbar from 18 yards out. Setting up the play with a nice pass, Cravens earned an assist.

Mascoutah out-shot the Midgets, 16-11, and Packler made 10 saves.

“We had the better of the play in the first half, going into the wind, but just didn’t finish. In the second half, we won more balls and kept it in our offensive half most of the time.”

Upcoming: The Lady Indians, 6-6-1, host Wesclin, 5:30 p.m., Thursday, April 18. On Monday, August 22, they travel to Wesclin for a 4:30 game.