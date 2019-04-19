Local Robotics Team Heads To World Championship

By Ava Merrifield

Robo Raiders, FTC 7129

The Robo Raiders FTC 7129, a homeschool robotics team based in Mascoutah, Illinois, are preparing for their final challenge of the season. April 24 – 27, the team will be competing in Detroit, Michigan, at the FIRST Robotics World Championship, a competition attended by the top 160 teams in the world, including teams from Europe and Asia.

At the World Championship, the Robo Raiders will be scored on the design of their robot, their use of CAD (Computer-Aided Design), their programming of their robot, how well they’ve connected with their community and STEM professionals, and the functionality of their team. Since September, the team has been working to build a top-tier robot through their intentional use of careful prototyping and testing, their use of CNC milling and 3D printing, and frequent design reviews from experienced professionals. In addition to working hard in technical fields, the Robo Raiders also work to keep a firm foundation in Christ and inspire others to pursue their passions for STEM and robotics.

The team has been working hard to prep for their competition: teaching LEGO robotics classes for 1st – 8th grade students, refining their robot, visiting local businesses for support, and tying up any loose ends that need to be addressed before their departure! This is the team’s third year in a row attending the World Championship; in previous years they ranked in the top 50 teams in the world and have even won an award for their involvement in the STEM community.

There’s no break for these students after the Championship, though. This summer, the Robo Raiders will be hosting a week-long robotics camp for students entering 2nd – 8th grade. During these camps, students will learn teamwork, the basics of programming, and attachment building while they work to compete in a modified FIRST LEGO League competition. For more information about the camps, visit the Robo Raiders website at roboraiders.net, or email them at teamroboraiders@gmail.com. You can also find more information about the team on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.