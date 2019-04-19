Mascoutah Pool To Open May 25

By Pamela Rensing

mascherald@heraldpubs.com

The City of Mascoutah has announced Saturday, May 25, as the opening date for the Mascoutah Swimming Pool.

In 2018, the pool did not open until July 14 due to contractor project delays. So it is understandable that some residents are crossing their fingers for a May opening.

According to City Manager Brad Myers, there should be no delays. “The pool is scheduled to open as planned,” stated Myers. “There are no additional requirements or plans that will prevent the pool from opening on time. We’re looking forward to a great year!”

The 2019 Summer Pool Hours are:

May 25 – August 11: 11 a.m-7 p.m. daily

August 12 – September 1: Open only Saturday & Sunday 11am-7pm

July 4th: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Homecoming Weekend – August 2, 3 & 4: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Labor Day, Sept 2: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Daily Pool Rates & Pool Pass Information

*Residential rates shall only apply to residents who live within the city limits of mascoutah

Resident Non-Resident

Daily Rate $5.00 $8.00

Rate after 4 p.m. $3.00 $5.00

Child 2 & under Free Free

Individual Pass $80.00 $170.00

Family Pass (2) $150.00 $255.00

Family Pass (3) $175.00 $285.00

Family Pass (4) $200.00 $320.00

Family Pass (5) $225.00 $350.00

Family Pass (6) $250.00 $385.00

10 Visit Punch Card $45.00 $72.00

20 Visit Punch Card $90.00 $144.00

Group Swim Lessons $70.00 $100.00

Please call (618) 566-2964 x501 to schedule swim lessons or if you have further questions.

Pool Party Rates

Residents Non-Residents

100 people or less $250.00 $340.00

101 people or more $325.00 $430.00

Pool parties are available any day of the week, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. only. Please call (618) 566-2964 x501 well in advance to secure your date.