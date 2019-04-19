MHS Netters Nab Victory at Highland

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

The Mascoutah High School Boys’ Tennis team recorded its third Mississippi Valley Conference victory with a 6-3 decision at Highland, Thursday, April 11.

On Saturday, April 13, the Indians went 1-2 at the O’Fallon Duals, taking advantage of a depleted Greenville squad to nab a 3-2 victory.

In match two, O’Fallon overwhelmed Mascoutah, 5-0, and in the finale, Champaign Central slipped by the Indians, 3-2, by winning all three doubles’ matches.

At one singles in very windy conditions, Cam Pavelschak out-steadied Highland’s Dylan Bargetzi, 6-2, 6-4.

The Indians also defeated the Bulldogs at four through six singles: Dylan Lercher persevered to a 6-2, 6-4 win against Tyler Hunter; Jack Norrenberns narrowly defeated Alex Roach, 6-4, 6-2; Tommy Beck made it past Ben Mitchell, 6-2, 6-4.

Cal McCollum and Lercher got stronger as their two doubles’ match against Conner Barton and Hunter ensued, pulling out a 7-5, 6-1 triumph.

Norrenberns and Beck easily beat Tyler Kutz, and Roach, 6-2, 6-1, to claim a win at three doubles.

In the first of three matches at O’Fallon, Pavelschak and the one doubles’ team of McCollum and Norrenberns won matches against Greenville. Pavelschak cruised to a 6-0, 6-2 victory at one singles; McCollum and Norrenberns rebounded to nab a 6-3, 4-6, 10-7 win.

Greenville forfeited the three doubles’ match, giving Mascoutah its lone win at O’Fallon.

For the most part, the O’Fallon Panthers pounded Mascoutah, though Pavelschak won four games in the second set of his one singles’ match against Niko Papachrisanthou.

Pavelschak and Beck won singles’ matches against Champaign Central: Pavelschak manhandled K.J. Monroe, 6-1, 6-0, and Beck bested Ethan Gulley, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2.

Norrenberns and Gallen Bowers dropped a close one at two doubles, losing to Central’s Sam Watts and Will Shinew, 6-3, 3-6, 10-7.

This week, the Indians travel to Collinsville, Monday, April 15; to Centralia, Thursday, April 18; and the Springfield Tournament, Friday-Saturday, April 19-20.