Special Events to Mark Opening of The Rec in Fairview Heights

By Randy Pierce

Herald Publications

Three years of activities starting with the appointment of site selection committee and including the purchase of property, planning, engineering, ground breaking, contracts, considering then choosing interior and outside components, design, construction, hiring and training of staff along with the promotion of memberships, all of this revolving around the new Fairview Heights Recreation Center, will reach its climax soon.

Mayor Mark Kupsky has been enthusiastically telling every group he speaks to about the forthcoming grand opening of the spectacular facility known as “The Rec” and all the events connected with it during this special time, the 50th anniversary of the incorporation of Fairview Heights as a city.

To be officially open for public use at 5 a.m. on Monday, May 6, The Rec can be visited and seen by the public during an open house scheduled for the previous weekend, beginning at 10:30 a.m. and concluding at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, and also on Sunday, May 5, from noon until 3 p.m.

But that’s not all – at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 4, there will be a 5K run around the track on the recreation complex property followed by a parade starting at the municipal complex, 10025 Bunkum Road, just down the street from The Rec, which is north of the Interstate 64 overpass, and ending at the site of the new facility. For further details about it, call the mayor’s office at (618) 489-2010.

The 5K race for males and females ages 12 to 99 has an unlimited number of slots for participants with check-in time being between 8 and 8:40 a.m. that day. A 1K run for those 12 and under is also planned.

The Saturday, May 4 version of the open house will feature games and prizes for those attending.

When sharing these details at the Tuesday, April 2 meeting of the city council, Kupsky said in reference to The Rec, “People who have seen it are overly impressed and amazed at the size and all the amenities we have.”

The 58,000-square-foot indoor/outdoor fitness center and recreation center will employ seven local residents in management and assistant roles along with more than 50 additional jobs.

There are memberships available for families, single adults, seniors and youths with a lower cost for residents of Fairview Heights than non-residents. For further details, go online to visit www.recfh.com.

“The Rec,” as it will be known and as stated on the web site which contains a very comprehensive profile concerning every aspect of it, “will be the place for a daytime adventure at the area’s only Clip ‘N’ Climb Climbing Wall, a home for all of your fitness needs and a location for your next party, wedding or corporate event. You’ll be able to enjoy outdoor time on the soccer fields or get in some cardio on the six-lane track before taking a dip in the 25-yard multi-lane pool, a slide down the waterslide or a splash into the lazy river. It’s easy to see that The Rec will have everything you need to entertain your family, find yourself, find friends, and focus on the moments in life that matter the most.”

Another feature of the complex is a 6000 square foot fitness center with areas for free weights, floor exercise and aerobic and group activities. There is a gymnasium were basketball can be played, elevated running tracks, a 400-meter six-lane running track, a game area for billiards, table tennis and card playing, locker rooms, multipurpose rooms for parties and meetings, administration offices and a dog park plus a 1.5-mile walking path and nature trail.

“The Rec shall serve as a testament to what individuals can accomplish when they work together,” Kupsky commented.