Girls’ Track takes Mascoutah Invitational by 28 points

Barnes and Holloway nab three, first-place finishes

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

The Mascoutah High School Girls’ Track team enjoyed the home cooking, last Wednesday, April 17, winning the 13-team, Mascoutah Invitational title by 28 points over second-place Freeburg and 45 points over fourth-place Highland.

In nabbing the crown, the Lady Indians earned five, first-place and four, second-place finishes. And they certainly helped their championship cause by seizing first in the 4×100, 4×200, and 4,400 relays.

Cameron Barnes, Timia Williams, Anya Holloway, and Jocelyn Fritz teamed up to take the 4×100 relay in 50.8 seconds — 4.25 seconds faster than second-place Granite City.

The 4×200 Relay (Barnes, Ernestine Livingston, Rachel Hamilton, and Cameryn Hodges finished first at 1:48.07 — edging Granite by .66 seconds.

Jaycie Anderson, Barnes, Elizabeth Byington, and Holloway concluded Mascoutah’s relay success with a top-finishing, 4:14.38 in the 4×400. They blew away Mt. Vernon by 13.46 seconds.

DeJae Hudson won the Long Jump by 3.5 inches as she leaped 18 feet, one inch.

Rounding out the first-place finishes, Holloway finished the 400 Meters in 1:00.14 — 4.19 seconds ahead of the nearest challenger.

Olivia Lee keeps putting up good results in the Pole Vault, as she finished second at eight feet, six inches.

Anderson, Madeline Zurbrugg, Byington, and Kailee Chau finished second in the 4×800 Relay, beating Freeburg by 20.5 seconds.

Also finishing second, Hudson concluded the 100 Hurdles in 17.39, and the Frosh-Soph 4×400 Relay (Jayda Williams, Jenna Schanz, Hannah Twidwell, and Hamilton) beat three schools with a time of 4:27.32.

Mascoutah’s three, third-place results ran the distance spectrum: Timia Williams crossed the 100 Meters finish line in 13.59; Byington concluded the 800 Meters in 2:37.5; and Zurbrugg ran four laps of the 1600 Meters in 5:50.17.

Bella Dixon went 13:26.48 to finish fourth in the 3200 Meters.

Schanz and Livingston recorded fifth-place efforts: Schanz concluded the 400 Meters in 1:06.44, and Livingston went 28.86 in the 200 Meters.

Hodges came in right behind Livingston, earning a 28..91, sixth-place finish in the 200. Lauren Ross was also sixth with a 31 feet, six inch effort in the Triple Jump.

Finally, Mascoutah scored points with three, eighth-place results: Byington pole vaulted seven feet, six inches; Holloway long jumped 15 feet, 1.75 inches; Athena Viers clocked a 13:37.92 in the 3200 Meters.

Next up, the Lady Indians compete at the St. Clair County Meet, 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 24.