Baseball Team Takes Early Leads; Wins Two-Of-Three

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

The Mascoutah High School Baseball team amassed solid leads in all three games, last week, and in two of them, came away with victories.

Mascoutah jumped out to an 8-0, fourth-inning advantage at Highland en route to 8-5 victory, Monday, April 15.

Two days later, after two innings, the Indians had taken a 6-2 lead over Triad, only to let the Knights explode for 11 runs in the final five innings (including three home runs) to nab a 13-11 victory at Mascoutah.

On Saturday, Mascoutah mauled Red Bud 12-2 in six innings at MHS.

Sam Scott got it going against Highland by slapping a two-run single in the first inning.

Logan Bibb opened the first-inning spree with a walk, and Logan Jung singled Bibb to third. Jung also got in scoring position with a stolen base.

The Indians added five more runs in the third inning: Scott doubled home Bibb who had gotten on first via a fielder’s choice groundout; Jeff Getchell singled in Jung, who had walked; and the third run came on a wild pitch.

Ryan Norwood completed the five-run rally with a two-run single to left.

Scott, who had three hits in the game, singled home Logan Moll in the fourth inning. Jung and Moll had two hits apiece, and Jung and Maguire Meunier scored two runs each.

Bibb pitched five scintillating innings against the Bulldogs, allowing no runs, no hits, and three walks — striking out five.

John Minor came on in relief and gave up three runs, two hits, and a walk in one inning. Moll pitched the seventh and allowed two runs, one hit and one walk. Minor and Moll struck out two each.

Mascoutah recorded 11 runs, 13 hits, and four hard lineouts in its 13-11 loss to Triad. In the slugfest, Cole Gober went three-for-four with two RBIs; Getchell was two-for-four with two RBIs; Bibb and Scott had two hits and an RBI; Moll also had two hits.

Trailing 12-6 (after the Knights had recorded 10-straight runs from the third to the top of the sixth inning), Mascoutah scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

But Triad added an insurance run in the top of the seventh to obtain a two-run cushion.

Jack Owens got tagged with the loss, yielding six runs, eight hits, and a walk in three innings of work. He struck out one.

Jakob Rhoderick came on in relief, working two and ⅔ innings, and he allowed three runs, three hits, and a walk, striking out three.

Minor followed with a one-third of an inning, allowing two hits, three runs, one walk, and Jowett finished up with one inning, giving up one run, two hits, and a walk.

Bibb gave the Indians a 2-0, first-inning lead on Red Bud with a two-RBI triple, scoring Logan Moll and Evan Fournie, who had singled and walked, respectively. Bibb scored the third run on a wild pitch.

Three more Mascoutah runs came home in the fifth inning. Norwood lashed an RBI single, scoring Gober, and Lane Hoelscher hammered a two-RBI single, bringing home Owens and Tyler Jowett.

Up 6-0 in the sixth inning, Christian Harms, Dalton Grove, and Moll cracked RBI singles; Hoelscher followed with a two-RBI single; Minor finished the six-run rall by hitting a run-scoring fielder’s choice groundout.

Norwood tallied the win, pitching 5 ⅔ inning, allowing two runs, one hit, and five walks, striking out five. Moll relieved and got the final out.

Mascoutah travels to Greenville, Thursday, April 25; hosts Freeburg, 10 a.m., Saturday, April 27.