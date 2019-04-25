Former Fairview Heights Alderman Praises Metro Landing

By Randy Pierce

Herald Publications

James Nations, who served as an alderman in Fairview Heights for the first 10 years following its incorporation in 1969 and is currently the chairman of the board of directors of the Southwestern Illinois Development Authority, was among those offering praise at the ribbon cutting for a new project in Swansea called Metro Landing.

Recently completed, the $11 million senior living apartment structure adjacent to the MetroLink light rail station, just west of Illinois Route 159, in Swansea, about a five-minute or less drive south of Fairview Heights, a 62-unit, three-story structure of one and two-bedroom apartments, is currently close to being fully occupied.

More than 40 of the apartments had been subject to lease commitments prior to the formal opening of Metro Landing.

In addressing those present for the ribbon cutting, Nations commented, “This project exemplifies how public-private partnerships, coupled with broad community support, can yield significant community benefit.”

He was quick to add that, with the same type of focus on collaboration, the SWIDA, which is based in Collinsville, “is committed to delivering similar projects, and their associated benefits, to other communities throughout our region.”

Bywater Development Group LLC of St. Louis is the developer of Metro Landing along with the SWIDA as a result of support in the form of majority financing from the Illinois Housing Development Authority and support for construction financing from PNC Bank.

Additional support for the project came from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, Ameren Illinois and the St. Clair County Intergovernmental Grants Department. The Federal Transit Administration was involved to the extent of its approval of the sale of the property where Metro Landing is located to Bywater.

Defined as an example of transit-oriented development, conceptually similar to senior living units not far from the Emerson Park MetroLink station in East St. Louis and visible to motorists heading from Fairview Heights west on Interstate 64 toward St. Louis, Metro Landing caters to older adults seeking an independent lifestyle while still having easy access to many destinations, without having to drive themselves, because of being within walking distance of both the light rail station and bus stops along Illinois Route 159.

An added bonus is the close proximity to the MetroBikeLink trail which can be used for exercise and recreation.

Swansea Mayor Mike Leopold explained that Metro Landing is anticipated to serve as a catalyst for further development nearby while adding that discussions have already been initiated with other interests looking at the immediate area.

Aaron Burnett, the president of Bywater Development Group, said he expects Metro Landing to serve as a positive example for continued growth in terms of Transit Oriented Development around other MetroLink stations. There is one located at the intersection of Illinois Route 161 and St. Clair Avenue in Fairview Heights with property nearby which local officials and staff had looked at within the past decade concerning the possibility of a development similar to Metro Landing.

The SWIDA is a special-purpose municipal corporation and local government unit with the purpose of promoting and enhancing economic development within the counties of St. Clair, Clinton, Madison and Bond.

Metro Landing was announced not long ago as the recipient of the 2019 Wyvetter H. Younge award presented at a conference on affordable housing hosted by Governor J.B. Pritzger, the Illinois Housing Council and the Illinois Housing Development Authority. The project received the highest score for a development in an area outside of Chicago in a category rating system which recognizes initiatives improving the quality of life for local residents and the overall health of the community.