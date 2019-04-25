Tennis Team Trounces Collinsville; Competes at Springfield

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

The Mascoutah High School Boys’ Tennis Team swept the Kahoks, 9-0, at Collinsville, Monday, April 15, but finished second to Champaign Central in the Rafael Nadal Division at the Springfield Invite, Friday-Saturday, April 19-20.

Mascoutah’s top player, Cameron Pavelschak, led the Indians’ 6-0 singles’ run over Collinsville with a 6-0. 6-3 victory over Tony Scaturo

From two to six, Isaac Beck beat Aidan Johnson, 6-3, 6-3; Cal McCollum clubbed Blake Risler, 6-0, 6-0; Dylan Lercher defeated Felipe Munoz, 6-1, 6-4; Tommy Beck bested Joel Arnold, 6-0, 6-2; Galen Bowers beat Jacob Wheeler, 6-1, 7-5.

Winning all three doubles’ matches, Pavelschak and Isaac Beck blasted Scaturo and Risler, 6-1,6-1; McCollum and Lercher manhandled Munoz and Johnson, 6-1, 6-1; Beck and Bowers beat Arnold and Wheeler, 6-1, 6-1.

Pavelschak won Mascoutah’s only title at Springfield, defeating Champaign Central’s KJ Monroe, 7-6, 6-3.

Overall, Central defeated Mascoutah 49-33 to take the lower division championship. Normal Community defeated Springfield, 48-27 to win the eight-team, upper division, Roger Federer title.

Isaac Beck, McCollum, and Jack Norrenberns finished second at two, three, and five singles. Lercher and Tommy Beck came in fifth.

In doubles, Pavelschak and Isaac Beck and Norrenberns and Tommy Beck finished second to Central foes. McCollom and Lercher finished third.

This week, the Indians will battle at the Edwardsville Tiger Duals, Friday-Saturday, April 26-27.