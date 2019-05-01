Testing of Unmanned Drone Aircraft to Take Place at MidAmerica Airport Soon

By Randy Pierce

tribune@heraldpubs.com

Following its movement from Boeing’s facility in St. Louis County late Sunday evening to MidAmerica St. Louis Airport, a newly manufactured drone aircraft will be tested for the next several weeks.

An announcement concerning this matter was made by St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern at Monday evening’s meeting of the county board, a circumstance which he characterized as contributing to the continuance of a positive relationship between the airport and the aircraft corporation.

Boeing’s operations unit at MidAmerica has provided additional benefits to the county in the form of jobs, Kern noted while expressing his appreciation for the corporation’s commitment it has made by becoming a major part of the configuration of components on the airport property.

Tim Cantwell, the airport director, had worked hard to bring Boeing here, Kern added, and now this situation with the testing of the MQ-25 Drone results in another “feather in MidAmerica’s cap that we’ve been chosen as a site for this. I believe it is just the beginning of more great things to come.”

About mid-evening Sunday, Boeing defense team members issued an advisory explaining that departments of transportation and state police officers in both Missouri and Illinois would be mobilizing to assist with the necessary temporary closure of some roads in the region while the huge aircraft was being transported from one location to the other.

The MQ-25, according to Boeing officials, represents “the future of unmanned aircraft carrier aviation” and will ultimately be used by the United States U.S. Navy by providing needed robust refueling capability, thereby extending the combat range, of deployed fighter planes like the Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet, Boeing EA-18G Growler and Lockheed Martin F-35C.

The MQ-25, Boeing added, brings the right combination of refueling, autonomy and seamless integration to deliver a solution that meets the U.S. Navy’s goals: put a low-cost unmanned aerial refueling aircraft on a carrier flight deck as soon as possible.