MHS Boys Track Shows Up Strong At The Triad Invitational

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

In their second meet, last week, the Mascoutah High School Boys’ Track team performed much better than the already- reported upon St. Clair Country Meet (last Tuesday) in recording a fourth-place result at the 13-team, Triad Knights Invitational, Friday, April 26.

Edwardsville won the Triad event with 91 points, beating Metamora, Collinsville, Mascoutah, and Belleville East, 91-89-75-74-70.

Several nice developments: The Indians trounced ninth-place Triad, which tabulated 44 points, and the MHS Frosh-Soph squad finished fourth out of 10 teams participating.

Special mention goes out to Barry Evans. He won the Discus throw at 159 feet, 11 inches — setting a new MHS Sophomore record.

Also near the top, finishing second, Matt Wilson flung the Shot Put, 49 feet, 8.5 inches.

Mascoutah nabbed four, third-place finishes: Devin Wills went 11.23 in the 100 Meters; the 4×200 Relay (Steven Medina, Mykah Luster-Hutchinson, Terrance Buckingham, and Wills) finished the two laps in 1:32,24.

Casmir Cozzi took third in the 3200 and 1600 Meter races at 10:06.12 and 4:38.63, respectively.

Terrance Buckingham’s 15.99 in the 110 Hurdles was good for fourth place.

Also finishing fourth, the 4×100 Relay (D’Vaunte McDonald, Wills, Buckingham, and Medina) clocked 43.85, and the 4×800 Relay (Alex Midkiff, Jordan Eddy, Dylan Lyons, and Nate Mostoller) went 8:41.

Elijah Manuel gave Mascoutah fifth-place points, bursting five feet, 10 inches in the High Jump.

Two Indians finished sixth. Dominic Squires pole vaulted 11 feet, and Austin Heriford triple jumped 39 feet, five inches.

Recording seventh-place efforts, Armond Williams ran the 300 Hurdles in 44.85 seconds; the 4×400 Relay blazed the four laps in 3:42.63; Buckingham registered 39 feet, 4.5 inches in the Triple Jump.

Brendan Jones nabbed eighth in the Discuss at 121 feet, six inches.

Finishing ninth and tenth: Christopher Reuting — 46.14 in the 300 Hurdles; Williams — 17.29 in the 110 Hurdles; Sean Ede — 10:55 in the 3200 Meters; Kristian Knecht — 10th in the 1600 Meters at 4:59.53; Evans — 10th in the Shot Put at 41 feet.

Earning 12th through 15th place: Quentin Johnson — 12th in the 200 Meters at 24.39; Heriford — 13th in the 400 meters at 54.3; Williams — 13th in the High Jump at five feet, six inches; Mostoller — 15th in the 800 Meters at 2:14.44; Manuel — 15th in the Long Jump at 18 feet, five inches.

In the Frosh-Soph competition, the 4×200 Relay finished second at 1:35.02; the 4×800 Relay came in fourth at 8:52.46; the 4×100 Relay ended up fifth at 46.29; the 4×400 Relay turned in a ninth-place, 3:53.44 result.