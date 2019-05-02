Fairview Heights Mayor Sees Rec Impact as Far Reaching

By Randy Pierce

tribune@heraldpubs.com

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – First and foremost, the new recreation complex located on Bunkum Road north of Interstate 64 in Fairview Heights is primarily for the benefit of local residents but its impact as a state-of-the-art innovative facility is having an impact that goes far beyond the community itself.

This is something that was obvious by the reactions from those making up the large turnout on Thursday, April 25, for the Southwestern Illinois Council of Mayors meeting held at “The Rec” where an open house will be held this Saturday, May 4, along with events marking the grand occasion.

The aforementioned meeting was hosted by Fairview Heights Mayor Mark Kupsky who did not have to do much in the way of promoting The Rec to convince those present that it is something very special because they could see it for themselves.

Featuring a broad selection of opportunities for exercise is not all that The Rec offers. There are child care facilities, an event space that can hold up to 100 people or 80 with tables in a theater type setting, a giant chess set, an outdoor dog park, a large parking lot that is easily accessible and navigable from Bunkum Road and much more.

To be officially open for public use at 5 a.m. next Monday, May 6, The Rec can be visited and seen by everyone during an open house scheduled for this weekend, beginning at 10:30 a.m. and concluding at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, and also on Sunday, May 5, from noon until 3 p.m.

But that’s not all – at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 4, there will be a 5K run around the track on the recreation complex property followed by a parade starting at the municipal complex, 10025 Bunkum Road, just down the street from The Rec, which is north of the Interstate 64 overpass, and ending at the site of the new facility. For further details about it, call the mayor’s office at (618) 489-2010. A 1K run for those 12 and under is also planned to begin at 9:15 a.m.

This Saturday’s version of the open house will feature games and prizes for those attending.

When sharing these kinds of details at an early April meeting of the city council, Kupsky said in reference to The Rec, “People who have seen it are overly impressed and amazed at the size and all the amenities we have.”

The 58,000-square-foot indoor/outdoor fitness center and recreation center will employ seven local residents in management and assistant roles along with more than 50 additional jobs.

There are memberships available for families, single adults, seniors and youths with a lower cost for residents of Fairview Heights than non-residents. For further details, go online to visit www.recfh.com.

“The Rec,” as it will be known and as stated on the web site which contains a very comprehensive profile concerning every aspect of it, “will be the place for a daytime adventure at the area’s only Clip ‘N’ Climb Climbing Wall, a home for all of your fitness needs and a location for your next party, wedding or corporate event. You’ll be able to enjoy outdoor time on the soccer fields or get in some cardio on the six-lane track before taking a dip in the 25-yard multi-lane pool, a slide down the waterslide or a splash into the lazy river. It’s easy to see that The Rec will have everything you need to entertain your family, find yourself, find friends, and focus on the moments in life that matter the most.”

Another feature of the complex is a 6000-square-foot fitness center with areas for free weights, floor exercise and aerobic and group activities. There is a gymnasium were basketball can be played, elevated running tracks, a 400-meter six-lane running track, a game area for billiards, table tennis and card playing, locker rooms, multipurpose rooms for parties and meetings, administration offices and a dog park plus a 1.5-mile walking path and nature trail.

“The Rec shall serve as a testament to what individuals can accomplish when they work together,” Kupsky commented. “It will provide a place where all people of all generations can enjoy fitness, fun and friendship for decades to come.”

“The Rec is a destination all-in-one location for fun and fitness. I can’t wait for the community to see what The Rec is all about.”

Caseyville Township Town Clerk David Jacknewitz, one of the few remaining individuals in the city who has been in and around Fairview Heights since its incorporation as a municipality in 1969, looks at the Rec from a historical perspective.

Jacknewitz said The Rec and what it represents brings to mind how the early days of Fairview Heights found him as part of the planning process for the community’s first park on Longacre that has since been named after its first mayor, Everett Moody.

The group of people barnstorming ideas about the park, Jacknewitz recalled, hoped to have a couple of benches, a ball diamond and perhaps a tennis court on the large expanse of land, small beginnings for local recreation activities compared to what he termed is “the Taj Mahal of Fairview Heights,” the magnificent, progressive and modern structure and grounds that are now The Rec, located on property that once belong to Our Lady of Assumption Parish that included a church, parochial school and athletic fields.

OLA has since been dissolved by the Catholic Diocese of Belleville to join with what was formerly St. Albert the Great Parish in the east end of Fairview Heights and St. Stephen of Caseyville to form what is now known as Holy Trinity Parish. When the city acquired this property, Grant Community Consolidated School District 110 was the owner.

“It’s very gorgeous,” Jacknewitz said of The Rec, “and amazing that this has happened here 50 years later from the incorporation of Fairview Heights.”