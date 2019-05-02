Lady Indians Place Fifth At Country Track Meet

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

Finishing fifth at the St. Clair Country Girls’ Track Meet in E. St. Louis, Wednesday, April 24, the Lady Indians managed to defeat Cahokia and Freeburg, 65-24-12.

Otherwise, in the battle of large-school titans, Belleville West outdueled East St. Louis, Belleville East, and O’Fallon, 183-175-116-111.

Olivia Lee earned Mascoutah’s lone first-place medal as she won the Pole Vault with a nine feet, six-inch, establishing a new MHS record.

Lee’s teammate in the Pole Vault, Elizabeth Byington nabbed the team’s only third-place result at eight feet.

The Lady Indians brought home three, fourth-place medals: DeJae Hudson went 16 feet, 3.5 inches in the Long Jump. The 4×100 Relay (Cameron Barnes, Timia Williams, Anya Holloway, and Jocelyn Fritz) clocked 50.85 seconds.

Athena Viers trimmed some 50 seconds off her 3200 Meter time in a week’s duration, registering 12:46.81 at the County.

Mascoutah nabbed six, fifth-place finishes: The 4×800 Relay (Jaycie Anderson, Madeline Zurbrugg, Byington, and Kailee Chau) clocked 10:33.7; Bella Dixon went 10:33.7 in the 3200; and the 4×200 Relay (Barnes, Ernestine Livingston, Rachel Hamilton, and Cameryn Hodges) recorded 1:49.1.

Continuing the fifth-place results: Holloway ran the 400 Meters in 1:00.93; Zurbrugg went 5:51.23 in the 1600 Meters; the 4×400 Relay (Barnes, Anderson, Jayda Williams, and Holloway) registered a time of 4:22.21.

Emma Williams high jumped four feet, six inches for sixth place, and Meredith Heuring and Byington hammered out seventh-place efforts. Heuring heaved the discus 81 feet, 10 inches, and Byington finished the two laps of the 800 Meters in 2:32.26.