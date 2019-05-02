Tennis Team Takes Down Jerseyville At Tiger Duals

Pavelschak is piling up wins as the season progresses

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

BELLEVILLE — In the rain-shortened 10-team, Edwardsville Tiger Duals Tennis Tournament, last Saturday, the Indians lost 6-3 to Belleville East JV, but rebounded to defeat Jerseyville, 5-2. Both matches were played in Belleville.

Mascoutah’s top singles’ players, Cam Pavelschak, 16-5, overpowered East’s Cole Sowders, 6-0, 6-1.

The Indians’ only other singles’ win against the Lancers came at six singles as Tommy Beck bounced back from a 1-6, first-set loss to defeat Aaron Espino, 7-6, 10-2.

Pavelschak and Isaac Beck blasted Sowders and Gabe Howie, 6-3, 6-0, at one doubles.

Mascoutah jumped out 4-2 on Jerseyville, nabbing singles’ wins at one, two, four, and five. Pavelschak smashed Spencer Bryant, 6-2, 6-1.

Isaac Beck opened his two singles’ match against Bree Stockpole with a 6-3 victory. Then, Beck dropped the second set, 6-7, before rebounding to win the super-tiebreaker, 10-4.

At four, Dylan Lercher handled Austin Hubbell, 6-3, 6-2, and Jack Norrenberns beat Zach Schaefer, 6-2, 6-1 at five.

After the Indians’ three doubles team, consisting of Galen Bowers and Sam Norrenberns, dominated Logan Schultz and Ty Noble, 6-1, 6-0, clinching the victory, the rest of the doubles’ matches were pulled off the court.

Mascoutah, 9-10, will compete at the Chatham-Glenwood Tournament, Saturday, May 4. Match play begins at 8:30 a.m.