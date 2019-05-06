Mascoutah Man To Be Charged in Accident Resulting in Death of an Unborn Baby

On Saturday, May 4, at approximately 10:55 a.m, St. Clair County deputies were dispatched to the area of Jefferson Road and Brickyard Road just south of Mascoutah for a report of a two car accident.

On arrival at the intersection, deputies found a 2009 Jeep Liberty driven by Timothy J. Junius, 19, of Mascoutah, and a 2013 Nissan Maxima driven by Brenton W. Tinsley, 31, also of Mascoutah. Both vehicles were off the roadway and overturned near the intersection.

Brenton Tinsley appeared to have head injuries and was airlifted by ARCH medical evacuation to St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO. His passenger Elizabeth Tinsley, 31, was also suffering injuries and was transported to Memorial Hospital in Shiloh, and later transferred to a St. Louis area hospital with life threatening injuries. Elizabeth Tinsley was 7 months pregnant. The child was delivered via C-section at the emergency room in Shiloh, and was flown to St. Louis Children’s Hospital but did not survive.

Deputies determined that Junius did not stop at the stop sign at Brickyard Road while he was south bound on Brickyard Road. Janius struck the Tinsley vehicle which was east bound on Jefferson Road in the driver’s side door, causing both vehicles to overturn. There is no stop sign for Jefferson Road, only for Brickyard at the intersection.

Junius was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Shiloh for evaluation. He was released pending completion of the accident investigation and lab results before any charges will be issued.