Mascoutah Man To Be Charged in Accident Resulting in Death of an Unborn Baby
On Saturday, May 4, at approximately 10:55 a.m, St. Clair County deputies were dispatched to the area of Jefferson Road and Brickyard Road just south of Mascoutah for a report of a two car accident.
On arrival at the intersection, deputies found a 2009 Jeep Liberty driven by Timothy J. Junius, 19, of Mascoutah, and a 2013 Nissan Maxima driven by Brenton W. Tinsley, 31, also of Mascoutah. Both vehicles were off the roadway and overturned near the intersection.
Brenton Tinsley appeared to have head injuries and was airlifted by ARCH medical evacuation to St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO. His passenger Elizabeth Tinsley, 31, was also suffering injuries and was transported to Memorial Hospital in Shiloh, and later transferred to a St. Louis area hospital with life threatening injuries. Elizabeth Tinsley was 7 months pregnant. The child was delivered via C-section at the emergency room in Shiloh, and was flown to St. Louis Children’s Hospital but did not survive.
Deputies determined that Junius did not stop at the stop sign at Brickyard Road while he was south bound on Brickyard Road. Janius struck the Tinsley vehicle which was east bound on Jefferson Road in the driver’s side door, causing both vehicles to overturn. There is no stop sign for Jefferson Road, only for Brickyard at the intersection.
Junius was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Shiloh for evaluation. He was released pending completion of the accident investigation and lab results before any charges will be issued.
20 Comments
That’s aweful! That poor woman.
Felony count. State attorney needs to push for the max possible under the law.
So so sad!! For all involved!!!😢 Prayers🙏🏻
That guy needs to be sued for causing the accident!
Sued? He’s a broke 19 year old.
Going to be a broke 19 year old for life now then.
If the young 19 yr old ran the stop sign because of intoxication of some sort as the previous article eluded to, then he should be tried for murder.
Even if he wasn’t intoxicated! If he’s was sober that means he was legally alert and chose to run that stop sign resulting in this tragedy.
Reckless homicide.
So sad 4 life’s forever changed.
I guess you idiots were perfect 19 year old teenagers huh. It’s a tragic accident. Sucks for all involve but use your brain and don’t make dumb uninformed comments.
You need to do some more research. This kid has prior charges against him before turning 19. I get one time is a mistake, but multiple times is now a choice. So you actually sound like a dumba$$.
He was high and told the cops he wanted to see what it felt like to run a stop sign…. so actually your the idiot for not having your facts straight.
It is inexcusable. Period. End of story. You are the only one making a dumb uninformed comment. Theoretically this kid has known the purpose of a stop sign for 4 years at the minimum. Making excuses for people like this is part of what got our society to where it is. Now when they report that this kid had a medical issue that caused this, then and only then, I would retract my statement.
19 years old is an adult dumb***. He killed a baby. Don’t sit here and defend a moron. Speaking of uninformed “detective”, it would behoove to learn about his history leading up to accident.
Should give the family and friends 10 minutes alone with this a$$ clown before sending him to jail. We’d make sure his mouth was ready for his new job with his cell mates.
How about everyone stop! These people have endured a tragedy! The lives of so many have been forever changed! The couple that have to heal from the accident and the realization that they lost their child – the grandparents, aunts, uncles, friends, all waiting for that baby. Then the young man that caused this / he is a teenager and this not only affects the rest of his life but his parents, family, friends. This is a tragedy and everyone on here b****ing and name calling does not help the situation! Stop and think if this was your family/friend – either side.
Susie B
Well said
Agree with Susie B. It is heartbreaking and devastating for all involved.
The Tinsley family is a wonderful family and this is a terrible, painful tragedy for them. I ask all that read this take one minute and pray for them. I cannot imagine the pain they are going through.