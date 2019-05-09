Beck, Bowers, And Norrenberns Win MVC JV Tennis Titles

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

TROY — MHS Tennis players, Tommy Beck, Galen Bowers, and Sam Norrenberns competed hard at the Mississippi Valley Conference JV Tournament — held at Triad High School, Monday, May 6 — and won two titles.

Beck, the top seed, won two matches to seize the One Singles’ crown, and Bowers and Norrenberns, seeded two at One Doubles did likewise. Both Mascoutah entries had first-round byes.

Colin Dunlap and Josh Last went 1-1 for a fifth place finish at Two Doubles.

In the semifinals, Beck dispatched Aaron Nobbe of Waterloo 7-6 (7-5), 6-3. Trailing 4-1 in set one, Beck stormed back with a chip-and-charge attack to win the tiebreaker, 7-5.

He continued the tactic in set two, jumping out 3-0 en route to a 6-3 victory.

Due to declining sunlight, Beck’s championship match against Triad’s Jake Weininger was shortened to one set. Beck took advantage of the situation, assuming an early lead and maintaining it to a 6-4 win.

Bowers and Norrenberns overpowered Highland’s Isaac Pasley and Hedgehold, 6-1, 6-3 in the semifinals.

But the championship match against Jerseyville’s Logan Schultz and Will Roberts proved much tougher. Bowers and Norrenberns lost the first set, 6-1, but rebounded for a 6-3, 10-5 triumph.