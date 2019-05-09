Bolt Resigns, Accepts Position in New Baden



By Pamela Rensing

mascherald@heraldpubs.com

Mascoutah Assistant City Manger Mike Bolt has submitted his resignation; his last day will be May 10. He has accepted the position of Village Administrator in New Baden that was approved during their board meeting on Monday, May 6. Bolt will begin his new job on Monday, May 20.

“Mike has done good work for the City. In addition to the role of Assistant City Manager, his duties included planning and economic development,” stated Mayor Jerry Daugherty. “He shared in a major supervisory role when the City was without a City Manager for about four months. I liked his energy and ability to reach out to people in the community. I wish him all the best in his next endeavor.”

City Manager Brad Myers said Bolt was “crucial to my smooth transition into the Mascoutah City Manager position. He was my go-to-guy for issues specific to Mascoutah residents and events. I’m glad he was here when I came on board. I wish him all the best as he begins his new adventure.”

Myers stated the City would be seeking candidates to fill the Assistant City Manager position in the near future. Bolt replaced former Assistant City Manager Lisa Koerkenmeier in September 2016.

In a statement released from Bolt, he said…

“I would like to thank the citizens of Mascoutah for the privilege of serving them these last three years. It was an honor I will cherish forever. I know I didn’t make them all happy, but I believe I did for the majority of them, and put my own personal stamp on things.

“I am anxious to see the new Park Restrooms complete and more than delighted with all the new walking trails. I am also excited for O’Reilly Auto Parts to break ground anytime now. Furthermore I wish the owners of Sure Shot the best, as well as Wisper Internet. They are tremendous new assets to Mascoutah.

“I would also like to thank Cody, Brad, Tom, Danny, Lynn, Larry & Larry, Marvin, Dave, Scott, Kevin, Matt, Jered, Jeremy, and Joe, and all my coworkers. I learned a great deal from them, and the experience I gained was priceless.

“That same sentiment goes to all the members of the Planning Commission, Zoning Board, Park Board, Chamber of Commerce, Mascoutah Athletic Commission, and the School District as well.

“With that being said, I am very excited, and look forward to this next chapter in my life by working for the citizens of New Baden, and listening to their concerns and requests.”

Bolt, 36, and his wife, Elaine, currently live in Mascoutah and have a three-year-old daughter, Emma. They are members of Holy Childhood Church.