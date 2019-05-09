Mascoutah School District Swears In Newly Elected Members

By Keith Gillett

Herald Publications

During a short, reorganization meeting of the Mascoutah District 19 School Board, newly elected Board members were sworn in and officers for the upcoming session were elected.

Sworn in to four-year terms were new board members Rhonda J. Ross and James C. Wolfe, as well as Matthew E. Stukenberg.

The Board reviewed a canvass of the vote from the April 2 election as provided by the St. Clair County clerk’s canvass and passes a resolution declaring the results of the election.

After newly elected Board members were sworn in, the Board re-elected Stukenberg as Board president as Susan Albrecht as vice president, and Tonya Kunde as secretary.

Appointed the following financial agencies as depositories for the District: Citizens Community Bank of Mascoutah, First Mid Bank and Trust of Swansea, First Federal Savings of Mascoutah, PMA Financial Network of Naperville, and Busey Bank (formerly The BANK of Edwardsville), of Edwardsville.

Approved the appointment of the law firms of Robbins, Schwartz, Nichols, Lifton and Taylor, Ltd.; and Daniel J. Hayes to serve as legal counsel for the District.

Voted to accept and approve all current policies, rules and regulations of the Board.

Voted to accept the current Board structure and committees.

Voted to keep the current meeting calendar with meetings generally on the third Tuesdays of the month at 7 p.m. The following dates were approved: May 21, June 18, July 23 (the 4th Tuesday because of vacation concerns), Aug. 20, Sept.17, Oct. 15, Nov. 19, Dec. 17, Jan. 21, Feb. 18, March 24 (the 4th Tuesday because of a conflict with the annual NAFIS Conference), April 21, and May 19.

Approved the premium of $342,624 for District insurance lines from Diamond Brothers Insurance Agency and Ramza Insurance Group Company. This is a $29,483 increase over the previous year. The District had budgeted $402,000 for insurance.

The next Board meeting will be held on May 21 at the District Administrative Offices.