MHS Baseball Team’s Timely Hitting Brings Two More Victories

Indians reach 20 wins with victories over CM and Columbia

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

In wins over Civic Memorial and Columbia, last week, the Mascoutah offense showed up at just the right time, extending the Baseball team’s season mark to 20-3.

Against CM, the Indians exploded for five, first-inning runs in cruising to a 13-3, five-inning victory at MHS, last Monday.

Two days later, they trailed Columbia 5-3, heading into the seventh inning and even faced a 5-4 deficit with just an out to go.

That’s when Jack Owens and Ryan Norwood came through. Owens’ single kept the inning alive, and Norwood’s line drive to left, scored Cole Gober and Owens to give Mascoutah a 5-4 victory.

Starting the game-winning surge, Logan Jung opened the seventh with a double to right center, and Gober’s single to left brought Jung home to make it 5-4.

Overall, the Indians wrapped out 11 hits against Columbia as Owens went three-for-three with two runs scored; Jung and Logan Moll had two apiece; Norwood recorded two RBIs, and Sam Scott, Jung, Gober, and Logan Bibb added one apiece.

The Indians scored single runs in the first, second, and fourth innings.

Tyler Jowett recorded the win, pitching three innings in relief — allowing three runs, six hits, while striking out one. Owens started and worked four innings, giving up two runs, three hits, three walks, striking out four.

Civic Memorial aided Mascoutah’s five-run, first inning rally by making a crucial error.

After Bibb had doubled, and Jung had laid down a bunt single, the Eagles’ second baseman bobbled Gober’s line drive, keeping the inning alive. This allowed Bibb to score and Jung to advance to third base.

Mascoutah wasn’t finished. Jeff Getchell gashed a double to right-center that scored Jung. Owens followed with a double to center that scored Gober and Getchell. And Norwood singled home Owens.

In the second inning, Gober ripped an RBI single, and two innings later, Sam Scott and Norwood added RBI hits.

Overall, the Indians victimized Eagles’ pitching for 14 hits.

Bibb, 4-1, pitched all five innings, allowing three runs, six hits and two walks. He struck out six and leads the staff with 52 whiffs. Owens leads with six wins.

The Indians host Mater Dei, Thursday, May 9; and will play Mattoon at Busch Stadium, Sunday, May 12, immediately after the Cardinals 1 p.m., game.