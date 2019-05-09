MHS Girls’ Track Team Wins Five Events At MVC Meet

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

MASCOUTAH — The MHS Girls’ Track team won one more event than Triad at the Mississippi Valley Conference Meet — held at MHS, last Friday morning — but finished second due to the Knights’ superior depth.

Overall, the Knights defeated Mascoutah, Highland, Waterloo, Civic Memorial, and Jersey, 166-113-105-85-45.5-39.5.

Still, the Lady Indians sported some quality results with their five first and three second-place finishes.

DeJae Hudson got it going with a winning leap of 17 feet, 10 inches in the Long Jump. Hudson’s effort established a new MVC record.

Then, the 4×100 Relay (Cameron Barnes, Timia Williams, Anya Holloway, and Jocelyn Fritz) negotiated the single-lap sprint in 50.81 seconds.

Williams blazed the 100 Meters in 13.1, and Holloway cruised to 59.55 in the 400 Meters.

Finally, the 4×400 Relay (Barnes, Jaycie Anderson, Jayda Williams, and Holloway) nabbed the fifth first-place finish, blowing the field away in 4:07.76.

Mascoutah came in second in three events: The 4×800 Relay (Jaycie Anderson, Madeline Zurbrugg, Elizabeth Byington, and Kailee Chau) recorded 10:14.79; Hudson ran the 100 Meter in 17:57; and the 4×200 Relay of Barnes, Ernestine Livingston, Rachel Hamilton, Cameryn Hodges clocked 1:49.79.

Olivia Lee continues to post good results in the Pole Vault, and at the MVC, she finished third at nine feet.

Also third, Taylor Simpson fired the Discus 98 feet, 11 inches, and Hodges registered 27.71 in the 200 meters.

Two Indians came in fourth: Emma Williams leaped of four feet, eight inches in the high jump, and Brooke Junker went 53.99 in the 300 Hurdles.

Finishing fifth, Elizabeth Byington pole vaulted eight feet, six inches; Lauren Ross long jumped 15 feet, eight inches; Bella Dixon ran the 3200 Meters in 12:48.81.

Athena Viers and Junker added sixth-place finishes. Viers 3200 recorded 12:55.28 in the 3200 Meters, and Junker streaked to an 18.96 in the 100 Hurdles.

Mascoutah finished first in seven JV events: Amiya Cleveland, Alaysia Belmo, Brianna Robinson, and Aleseyah Madison — 54.12 in the 4×100 Relay; Hailey Garcia — 21.01 in the 100 Meter Hurdles; Robinson — 13:53 in the 100 Meters; Garcia — 57.88 in the 300 Hurdles.

Continuing the firsts: Cleeland, Belmo, Robinson, and Madison — 1:57.29 in the 4×200 Relay; Maggie Benton — 6:18.05 in the 1600 Meters; Ernestine Livingston — 27.87 in the 200 Meters.

Cleveland and Hannah Elfrink earned second-place finishes: Cleveland concluded the 100 Meters in 14.11, and Elfrink went 1:11.44 in the 400 Meters.

Next up: The Lady Indians will compete at the 19-team, 2A Triad Sectional Meet, Thursday, May 9. Field events start at 2:30 p.m., and running events begin at 4 p.m.