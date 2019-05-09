New Baden City Wide Yard Sale and Clean-up Day Recap

NEW BADEN – Although the weather was not the most cooperative either day, the organizers of the annual city-wide yard sale day and spring clean-up in New Baden deemed both a success. The two-weekend event is co-sponsored between the Village of New Baden and the New Baden Chamber of Commerce. Several other local organizations and businesses provide their services to make the event possible.

The yard sale day comes first in succession and allows residents to turn unneeded items into cold hard cash. This year there were 68 registered sales spread throughout the community with likely a dozen or more that did not register. For a fee of $5 townsfolk can register their sale at the Village hall for inclusion on an official list and map. One hundred percent of the fees collected goes to offset the costs of the annual Legion Kids Christmas Party.

This past Saturday was the clean-up portion of the event, where residents could discard almost anything. The planners brought in four 40-yard dumpsters and make arrangements to accept and recycle cardboard, waste oil, tires and scrap metal and other items. The local boy scout troop moves their electronics recycling operation to the site for the day, and TV’s are collected and hauled to a recycler in Edwardsville. According to organizers, TV’s are one of the most challenging items for both the residents who participate and the group themselves to process. This year 90 gallons of used motor oil, 35 tires, approximately 7500 lbs. of scrap steel, 42 mattresses, countless couches, and 160 yards of landfill waste left New Baden, never to return; at least in its former form. A good time was had by all as evidenced in the pictures.