Robo Raiders Celebrate World Championship Tournament

By Ava Merrifield

Member of Robo Raiders FTC 7129

The Robo Raiders FTC 7129, a local homeschool robotics team, just returned from their World Championship competition in Detroit, Michigan, where 160 of the best teams from around the world competed in the final competition of the season. The Robo Raiders ranked in the top third of their division of 80, placing them in the top 3% of teams in the world. Building on a legacy of excellence, this was the team’s fifth time in six years attending the World Championship.

At the World Championship, the Robo Raiders were one of the five finalists for the Connect Award, an award that honors connecting with STEM professionals and their community. They spent over 1,500 hours reaching out to their community, and to professionals involved in STEM to share their passion for robotics and the FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition in Science and Technology) Tech Challenge program. This outreach included teaching over 200 students about robotics through summer camps and classes. The team also demonstrated their robot at a variety of events across the area including at the Scott Air Force Base STEAM Day, Mascoutah Public Library LEGO Club meetings, homeschool carnivals and concerts, and at Mascoutah’s Fall Festival.

Their journey and the accomplishments of their season would not have been possible without the support of their family, friends, and sponsors. Thank you so much to our local sponsors: First Federal Bank of Mascoutah, Mascoutah Eyecare, Martin Steel Fabrication, Lonnie’s Tires & Auto Service Inc., Radio Shack, Mascoutah Library, and ACE Hardware. We also thank our regional sponsors, Department of Defense STEM, the Bayer Fund, AFCEA, Leidos, and GQueues for your support of the Robo Raiders!

With Worlds behind them, the team has already begun planning events for the summer. From July 15-19 the Robo Raiders will be holding robotics summer camps in Belleville for students ages 7-14. For more information about their summer camps, visit their website at roboraiders.net or contact them at teamroboraiders@gmail.com.

The Robo Raiders celebrate what they were able to accomplish last season and thank all those who helped them along the way. They can’t wait to begin working towards bigger and better things next season!