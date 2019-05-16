Fairview City Council Committee Appointments Announced

By Randy Pierce

The second meeting of the new fiscal year, which began on the first of this month, of the Fairview Heights City Council will be held next Tuesday, May 21, beginning at 7 p.m. The city council usually meets on the first and third Tuesday evenings of the month at 7 p.m. except when holiday observances may necessitate a change.

New aldermanic committee appointments to coincide with the 2019-2020 fiscal year were announced by Mayor Mark Kupsky at the May 7 council meeting and they are as follows. There is one alderman from each of the city’s five wards on each of the three major committees.

The operations committee consists of Joshua Frawley, Anthony LeFlore, Pat Baeske, Pat Peck and Denise Williams. Within that committee, Williams is chair of the personnel committee and Baeske chairs the public services committee.

The aldermanic administration committee is made up of Frank Menn, Ryan Vickers, Pat Baeske, Pat Peck and Denise Williams. Under the administration committee, Peck is chairman of the law enforcement committee and Menn is chairman of the finance committee.

The community committee includes Frank Menn, Ryan Vickers, Brenda Wagner, Harry Zimmerman and Bill Poletti. Wagner chairs the parks and recreation committee, Zimmerman chairs the planning committee and Poletti chairs the development committee which covers economic development, tax increment financing and hotel-motel funding.

The aforementioned major committees meet, usually unless a change is warranted by various circumstances, at 7 p.m. once a week during the month – operations on the first Wednesday, administration on the second Wednesday and community on the third Wednesday.

Committee assignments are for 24 months and the committee chairman appointments are to be made by the mayor annually.

The city council and its committee meetings are all open to the public and may only be closed to outside observers, per the provisions of the Illinois Open Meetings Act, under certain circumstances when specific subjects of a sensitive nature are to be discussed such as the hiring, firing or discipline of personnel, contract negotiations, the acquisition of property and litigation, to cite examples of those matters most often covered by this aspect of state law.

All of the city council and committee meetings, with great exceptions such as when large numbers of people are expected to be present, are held in the city council chambers/court room at the City of Fairview Heights Municipal Complex at 10025 Bunkum Road.

Each meeting includes a segment for input from those in attendance called “public participation,” similar to city council meetings, during which anyone may address the elected officials with concerns, comments or questions.

Agendas indicating the order of the proceedings and legislation being brought forth at the city council meetings are usually available on the podium in the back corner of the room just to the right of the door where the public enters.

To learn about what is on the agenda for any city council or committee meeting, go online to www.cofh.org and click on “Government” at the top of the home page then “Agendas and Minutes” to get to where all are listed and can be viewed by clicking on “download” under the one you wish to see.