Mascoutah Police Department Releases Distracted Driving Numbers for April

Throughout the month of April, the Mascoutah Police Department partnered with the Illinois Department of Transportation and more than 100 local law enforcement agencies throughout the state to educate motorists on the aspects of distracted driving and enforcing applicable state laws.

From April 1st to April 30th, the Mascoutah Police Department expended 84 hours and issued 107 traffic citations, 28 written warnings and made one arrest for a wanted individual. The enforcement was funded by a grant through the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Below is the breakdown of the violations:

Distracted Driving / Improper Use of Electronic Communication Device – 82 Citations, 16 Warnings

Speeding – 3 Citations, 5 Warnings

Improper Lane Usage – 1 Citation, 6 Warnings

Disobeyed Stop Sign – 1 Warning

Disobeyed Traffic Control Signal – 2 Warning

Failure to Signal when Required – 1 Warning

Suspended Driver’s License or No Valid Driver’s License – 3 Citations

Operating Uninsured Vehicle – 13 Citations, 5 Warnings

Improper Display of Registration – 1 Warning

Operating Vehicle with Expired Registration – 1 Citation, 1 Warning

No Valid Registration – 1 Warning

Seat Belt – Driver – 1 Citation

Driver’s License Not on Person – 3 Warnings

Failure to Notify S.O.S. of Address Change – 5 Warnings

Defective Windshield – 1 Warning

Unlawful Possession of Cigarrettes – 1 Warning

Unlawful Possession of Cannabis – 1 Citation

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 1 Citation

Unlawful Possession of Alternative Nicotine Device – 1 Citation

Wanted on Warrant – 1 Citation