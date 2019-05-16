MHS Tennis Players Earn Medals At MVC Tournament

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah High School Tennis players earned six medals, two third-place finishes in doubles, and four in singles (three seconds and a third), at the Mississippi Valley Conference Tournament — held at Waterloo and Triad, Friday, May 10, and Monday, May 13.

In the MVC Doubles’ Tournament, Friday, Mascoutah’s top team of Cameron Pavelschak and Isaac Beck lost their opening match to Highland’s Dylan Bargetzi and Sutherland Allen, 6-2, 6-4. But they rebounded to defeat Jerseyville’s Spencer Bryant and Brett Stackpole, 6-3, 6-3.

At two doubles, Cal McCollum and Dylan Lercher started out with a 6-1, 7-6 (2) loss to Triad’s TJ Bloom and Jared Speer. In their second match, McCollum and Lercher defeated Jerseyville’s Will Roberts and Logan Schultz, 6-2, 6-4.

Jack Norrenberns and Isaac Beck finished fourth at three doubles.

At one singles, Pavelschak whipped Waterloo’s Devin Biffar, 6-2, 6-2 to get into the championship match. In the finals, he fell to Triad’s Jaden Henderson, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-0.

At four singles, Lercher opened to a 6-3, 6-2 win over Waterloo’s Jeremy Zeidler but lost in the championship to Triad’s Ethan Corlew, 6-1, 6-3.

Norrenberns defeated Jerseyville’s Carter Quinn, 6-1, 7-6 (2) to advance to the five singles’ championship match, but in that one, he bowed to Bloom of Triad, 7-5, 6-0.

Tommy Beck took third-place at six singles, beating Waterloo’s Nate Baum 6-0, 6-3. He concluded the MVC singles’ competition with a 2-1 mark.

This Friday-Saturday, May 17-18, the top six will compete at the Triad Sectional Tournament. The top four singles’ and doubles’ players will advance to the 1A State Tournament — held Thursday-Saturday, May 23-25 in suburban Chicago.