Slago Wins Freestyle Tournaments

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

Given a chance to compete against her peers after the conclusion of the regular co-ed, high-school wrestling season, Mascoutah High School grappler Eve Slago has amassed a 19-3 mark in postseason competition, including 12-straight wins in Freestyle events.

At the Lady Lincoln Freestyle National Duals — held April 13 in Byron, Illinois — Slago, wrestling with the Windy City Ladies, went 5-0 in actual matches in the 127-pound class and won one by forfeit.

She defeated Lexi Hatfield of Missouri Lightning by fall at 2:28; scored an 11-0, technical fall over Payge Fuller of Missouri Thunder; out-pointed Madison Peel of Northern Illinois, 14-8; recorded a 10-0 technical fall against Kaylyn Rogers of Missouri Ice; whipped Abby Rhodes of Chicago Beat the Streets, 12-2.

On May 5, Slago finished first at the Illinois Girls’ Freestyle State Championships — held at the Armory on the University of Illinois campus.

In that tournament, in addition to winning two by bye, Slago took four matches via technical falls (winning by 10 or more points).