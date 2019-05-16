St. Clair County Board Chairman Honors Belleville East Drumline

By Randy Pierce

St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern has presented certificates of recognition to the members of the Belleville East High School Indoor Winter Drumline in the aftermath of a very successful season which saw them advance all the way to the national finals’ level last month.

Handing out certificates that include the words, “The County Board and the residents of St. Clair County say, ‘Congratulations for a job well done!’”, Kern gave a certificate with each individual drumline member’s name on it, calling out to them to come forward, one by one, when those who were present at the most recent meeting of the county board were recognized.

The prestigious Winter Guard International finals’ competition at the University of Dayton in Ohio was preceded by a first-place finish in “power regionals” competition in Kentucky in March.

Belleville East’s drumline team was one of only 15 from throughout the nation to reach the WGI finals this year, advancing that far with a routine based on a Japanese folk tale titled “1000 Paper Cranes” which carries the message that if you can make that many paper cranes, you will have a wish granted.

Six months of practice totaling around 300 hours went in to the effort that culminated with the finals in Ohio, something unprecedented in the history of the school.