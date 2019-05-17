Car Smashes Into Moto Mart

On Wednesday, May 15, at 11:07 pm, the Mascoutah Police Department received a call about a single car accident at Mascoutah Moto Mart, 303 East Main Street. Officer Bumpers arrived on scene where a blue 2017 Hyundai Veloster collided with the front doors of the business. After Officer Bumpers talked with the driver – Margaret Campbell,63, of Mascoutah – it was determined she intended on stopping in front of the business but accidentally accelerated forward over the parking block and collided with the front doors.

No injuries were reported during the accident, but the vehicle was towed by a local tow agency. No citations were issued to the driver.