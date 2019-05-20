Indy 500 Qualifying Weekend 2019

By Greg Junge

(Photos by Bob Junge and Greg Junge)

Opening day of Indy qualifying was a tale of 3 different efforts. Due to changes in qualifying procedures, teams had the opportunity to qualify an unlimited number of times to post the top 9 speeds, which would allow them to qualify again Sunday for the pole. Positions 10-30 would be locked into their positions with the remaining 6 teams required to make 1 qualifying run Sunday to get into the last row of 3.

After the first pass through the qualifying line, 2 of the biggest names going into the weekend were not in the top 30 speeds. James Hinchcliffe, one of the top names in the series who also failed to qualify for the 2018 race, crashed in the second turn on his second lap. After nearly going upside down, Hinchcliffe walked away. The team immediately scrambled to pull out the backup car and prepare it ASAP for another attempt.

Formula 1 star, Fernando Alonso, came back to the speedway this month for his second attempt at the 500. In 2017, Alonso nearly won the 500 driving a Michael Andretti prepared Honda entry. Due to issues with Honda in Formula 1, team McLaren partnered with Carlin Racing using a Chevrolet engine in 2019. Alonso and Team McLaren have struggled all month for speed and had a practice crash earlier in the month. After the first round of qualifying, Alonso was on the outside looking in.

The qualifying format provided drama throughout the afternoon as teams were continually attempting to qualify to get into the field or advance their positions before the end of the day. In previous years, qualifying would be interspersed with practice allowing teams looking for more speed to fine tune their cars, or in Hinchcliffe’s case set up the new chassis for a qualifying run. The new format required Hinchcliffe to get in line and make each successive qualifying attempt a practice run. After a record 72 qualifying runs, including 4 by Hinchcliffe and 5 by Alonso, both were looking at the pressure of coming back Sunday to try again for one of the last 3 spots.

Sunday – Bump and Pole day: As often happens during May at Indy, weather added another variable to the final qualifying day. The last 6 qualifiers got in 20 minutes of practice in cool, overcast, breezy conditions before the rain hit. At 4:30, the track was dried for final day qualifications. The 6 qualifiers not in the race would go first. James Hinchcliffe started with a solid 227.543. Shortly after, Formula 1 star Fernando Alonso posted 227.353 for 32nd starting position with 3 qualifiers to go. Out next, Indy only driver Sage Karam posted a 227.740 to move Hinchcliffe to position 32 with Alonso at position 33 on the bubble. Pato O’Ward posted a 227.092 to just miss the race. Kyle Kaiser was the last driver with a chance to bump Alonso from the field. Kaiser’s Juncos Racing team against Alonso’s McLaren racing team was the true story of David versus Goliath. A Formula 1 team with a lot of financial resources against a very small US based Indycar team that had difficulty making it to Indianapolis. Kaiser also had crashed earlier in the week and struggled to bring the backup car up to speed. During morning practice, the team did not make it on track. Kaiser was truly going out cold. Consistent with the original story, Kaiser bumped Alonso with a speed of 227.372, bumping him by just 0.02 mph.

In the Fast 9 shootout, Simon Pagenaud moved from the 3rd fastest speed on Saturday to post a 229.992 to take the pole. Ed Carpenter’s small race team of Carpenter, Spencer Pigot and Ed Jones took positions 2 through 4. Nineteen-year old Colton Herta, who became the youngest winner in the history of IndyCar earlier this year will start 5th while last years winner Will Power starts 6th. Sebastian Bourdais, Josef Newgarden and Alexander Rossi rounded out the top 9.