Everybody Into The Pool May 25

By Pamela Rensing

mascherald@heraldpubs.com

MASCOUTAH – Summer has finally arrived, and the Mascoutah Swimming Pool will be open for business Saturday, May 25.

Details for the Mascoutah Public Swimming Pool includes:

The 2019 Summer Pool Hours are:

May 25 – August 11: 11 a.m-7 p.m. daily

August 12 – September 1: Open only Saturday & Sunday 11am-7pm

July 4th: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Homecoming Weekend – August 2, 3 & 4: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Labor Day, Sept 2: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Daily Pool Rates & Pool Pass Information

*Residential rates shall only apply to residents who live within the city limits of mascoutah

Resident Non-Resident

Daily Rate $5.00 $8.00

Rate after 4 p.m. $3.00 $5.00

Daily Child (2 & under) – Free

Individual Pass $80 $170

Family Pass (2) $150 $255

Family Pass (3) $175 $285

Family Pass (4) $200 $320

Family Pass (5) $225 $350

Family Pass (6) $250 $385

10 Visit Punch Card $45 $72

20 Visit Punch Card $90 $144

Group Swim Lessons $70 $100

Please call (618) 566-2964 x501 to schedule swim lessons or if you have further questions.

Pool Party Rates

Residents Non-Residents

100 people or less $250 $340

101 people or more $325 $430

Pool parties are available any day of the week, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. only. Please call (618) 566-2964 x501 well in advance to secure your date or if you have further questions.