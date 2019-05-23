Everybody Into The Pool May 25
By Pamela Rensing
MASCOUTAH – Summer has finally arrived, and the Mascoutah Swimming Pool will be open for business Saturday, May 25.
Details for the Mascoutah Public Swimming Pool includes:
The 2019 Summer Pool Hours are:
May 25 – August 11: 11 a.m-7 p.m. daily
August 12 – September 1: Open only Saturday & Sunday 11am-7pm
July 4th: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Homecoming Weekend – August 2, 3 & 4: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Labor Day, Sept 2: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Daily Pool Rates & Pool Pass Information
*Residential rates shall only apply to residents who live within the city limits of mascoutah
Resident Non-Resident
Daily Rate $5.00 $8.00
Rate after 4 p.m. $3.00 $5.00
Daily Child (2 & under) – Free
Individual Pass $80 $170
Family Pass (2) $150 $255
Family Pass (3) $175 $285
Family Pass (4) $200 $320
Family Pass (5) $225 $350
Family Pass (6) $250 $385
10 Visit Punch Card $45 $72
20 Visit Punch Card $90 $144
Group Swim Lessons $70 $100
Please call (618) 566-2964 x501 to schedule swim lessons or if you have further questions.
Pool Party Rates
Residents Non-Residents
100 people or less $250 $340
101 people or more $325 $430
Pool parties are available any day of the week, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. only. Please call (618) 566-2964 x501 well in advance to secure your date or if you have further questions.