Happy Birthday, Mascoutah Library!

The Mascoutah Public Library is 90 years old this year. The motivation of a few women of the Mascoutah Woman’s Club (which is not the same as the Mascoutah Tuesday Woman’s Club) back in 1929 is a testament to the dedication of these ladies to start a library in Mascoutah.

Seated in the picture are (left) Patricia Lill Schroeder, 97, and (right) Dorothy Lill Larson, 99, the daughters of Flora Beineke Lill, one of the original founders of the Mascoutah Public Library. Their daughters, (left) Kay Schroeder Connolly, and (right) Nancy Larson currently serve on the Mascoutah Public Library Board.

Flora Beineke Lill, along with a small group of ladies who were members of the Mascoutah Woman’s Club, persevered during the Great Depression to pursue their dream of establishing a library in Mascoutah. Donations of five and ten cents enabled the Woman’s group to rent a vacant one-room building on West Main St. across from the Mascoutah Post Office. The Library was open one afternoon a week.

What a difference 90 years makes! If only these founding ladies could see the beautiful, vibrant, huge building that stands only as a great testament to their hard work which has become a fine asset to the City of Mascoutah.