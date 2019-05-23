MHS Baseball Team Blasts Highland and Salem For 26th Win

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

The MHS Baseball completed its conquest of the Mississippi Valley Conference title, blasting the Bulldogs, 9-2, at Highland, last Wednesday.

After winning the MVC with a 9-1 mark, the Indians traveled to Salem, the following day, and walloped the Wildcats, 5-0., to improve their overall record to 26-3.

Hammering Highland (always satisfying) did not occur immediately. The Indians finally broke open a 2-2 tie with three runs in the top of the fifth inning and four more in the seventh.

In the fifth, Cole Gober gashed a double that brought home Logan Jung and Jack Owens, who had singled and walked, respectively. Jeff Getchell followed with a single that brought home Gober.

The Indians left no doubt in the seventh inning when Gober came through again with an RBI single, and Lane Hoelscher hammered a two-RBI double to right center.

“It was a great team effort and accomplishment, compiling a 9-1 record to win the Mississippi Valley Conference,” MHS Coach Don Eddy said. “It is always very strong in baseball. Getchell, Gober, and Hoelscher combined for nine hits and seven RBIs in our win over Highland.”

Trailing 2-0 until the fourth inning, the Indians tied it when Gober singled home Christian Harms, who had pinch-run for Sam Scott (went to first on a walk) and advanced to second on a wild pitch.

After Getchell had singled, Ryan Norwood delivered a single to left field that brought home Gober.

Overall, Getchell smacked four hits, and Gober added three, including four RBIs. Hoelscher also went two-for-four with two RBIs.

Logan Moll recorded the win, pitching the first five innings. He gave up two runs (both unearned), four hits, and two walks, striking out six.

Norwood notched the save, hurling two innings of scoreless relief.

Scott slapped the game-winning RBI against Salem — a first-inning single to right field which scored Logan Bibb who had led off with a double.

The Indians erupted for three more runs in the top of the fourth. Norwood singled home Owens who had doubled to left to make it, 2-0.

Following Moll’s hit, Evan Fournie tapped an infield single and the subsequent throwing error scored Norwood. Then, Bibb lifted a sacrifice fly that brought Moll to the plate.

In the fifth inning, Gober doubled and eventually scored on Getchell’s ground out to the shortstop.

Owens blanked the Wildcats over seven innings, giving up just five hits and a walk, while fanning seven.

The Indians conclude the regular season at home against Columbia, Friday, May 17, and against Granite City, Saturday, May 18.