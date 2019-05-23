MHS Boys’ Track Earns Eight State Berths From Herrin Sectional

Wilson, Wills, and the 4×200 Relay Team finish first

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

Despite finishing a distant second place to E. St. Louis at the Herrin Sectional, last Wednesday, the MHS Boys’ Track team qualified eight entries to this week’s 2A State Meet.

The Flyers advanced 15 athletes in 10 events, earning 141 points to Mascoutah’s 79. The Indians bested Marion, Carbondale, and Freeburg, 79-58.5-49-49.W

Mascoutah nabbed three, first-place finishes: The 4×200 Relay (Steven Medina, Kourtney Jackson, Terrance Buckingham, and Devin Wills) beat the E. St. Louis squad by .17 seconds in posting the winning time of 1:29.45

Matthew Wilson won the Shot Put with a throw of 52 feet, 11 inches,, and Wills ran away from the 100 Meter field, recording 10.85.

The Indians finished second in four events: The 4×800 Relay (Alex Midkiff, Jordan Eddy, Avery Cozzi, and Nathan Mostoller) concluded the eight-lap event in 8:22.65.

Dominic Squires pole vaulted 13 feet; Barry Evans threw the Discus 151 feet, two inches; Casmir Cozzi cruised 10:03.47 in the 3200 Meters.

Wills ran 22.49 in the 200 Meters to finish fourth, joining the aforementioned in qualifying for State.

Casmir Cozzi led a contingent of Indians with top 10, non-qualifying efforts. Cozzi finished third in the 1600 Meters at 4:34.86, and the 4×400 Relay (Austin Heriford, Midkiff, Cedric Rhodes, and Jackson) came in fourth with a time of 3:29.77.

Finishing fifth, Michael Mercurio pole vaulted 12 feet, and Jackson earned sixth place with a long jump of 20 feet, 5.5 inches.

Armond Williams had three, seventh-place efforts: He clocked 16.25 seconds in the 110 Hurdles; 42.64 in the 300 Hurdles; and high jumped six feet.

Jackson went 19 feet, four inches in the Long Jump for eighth place, and Sean Ede and Kai Toolie added ninth-place tallies. Ede ran the 3200 Meters in 10:53.61, and Toolie clocked 23.99 in the 200 Meters.

Finishing 10th, Eddy went 2:05.67 in the 800 Meters, and the 4×100 Relay (Buckingham, Wills, Medina, and Jackson) recorded 46.13 seconds.