New Baden Welcomes New Police Chief



By Randy Pierce

ccn@heraldpubs.com

Charles “Chuck” Mackin, a 30-year veteran of the Collinsville Police Department, has been hired as chief of police for the Village of New Baden, filling the position being vacated by the retirement of Scott Meinhardt.

The New Baden Village Board of Trustees members present for a meeting held on Monday evening of this week voted to approve a contract with Mackin who will take over as chief on June 1.

Mackin has accepted the village’s offer of an $80,000 annual salary and will be formally sworn in for his new position at the board of trustees’ next meeting on Monday, June 3.

Having attained the rank of lieutenant in Collinsville, Mackin was hired as a patrol officer there in August of 1989 and in January of 2011 earned a promotion to a sergeant position.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement from Sterling College in Kansas and has also completed an administrative officer’s course at the Law Enforcement Leadership School which is part of the Southern Police Institute program at the University of Louisville in Kentucky in 2014.

Mackin’s police experience additionally includes working as an investigator with the Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois and as an investigator and task force agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The New Baden Village Board previously in 2019 had approved an early retirement incentive for which Meinhardt is eligible and will be taking advantage of after 29 years of full-time employment with the municipality.

Meinhardt began working in New Baden in June of 1987 as an emergency medical technician under Ted Ahner, emergency medical services director at that time, and long-time Mayor Ralph Bann.

It was a little over a year later in October of 1988 that Meinhardt was appointed by Clinton County Sheriff Jerry Dall to his first position related to law enforcement as a part-time corrections/dispatch deputy.

In June of 1989, he was then appointed as a part-time police officer for the Village of New Baden and became fully certified after completion of the police academy training program at Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville.

The following spring, Meinhardt earned a full-time police officer appointment under his predecessor Chief Mike Riley in April of 1990.

It was in June of 1997 that Meinhardt was promoted to the rank of sergeant by Chief Riley with the support of Village President Tim Hoerchler and the village board. He served in that position until he was appointed as chief in July 2015, subsequent to Riley’s retirement.

In other matters considered by the New Baden Village Board of Trustees Monday evening:

–Awarding of a bid for the supplying of bituminous materials to be used in street and road maintenance to Mike Maedge Trucking Inc. of Highland was approved in an amount of $406.30 per ton for a total cost of $36,973.30, this being the lowest of three bids submitted prior to May 6 when they were opened. The expense comes from the village’s share of motor fuel tax funds;

–Two resolutions were approved, as required by the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund, concerning how compensation and payments related to health insurance are handled with Village Administrator Mike Hemmer saying these processes were already being taken care of as they should have been but the IMRF has mandated the passage of the legislation stating so;