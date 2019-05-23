Soccer Team Beats Highland; Bows to Triad at Regionals

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

The Mascoutah High School Girls’ Soccer team’s ten at tenure at the Triad Regional consisted of a 1-0 victory over Highland, last Tuesday, and a 3-0 loss to host Triad on Friday.

The Lady Indians recorded their third, one-point win against Highland — the first one not decided by a Sudden Death, Penalty-Kick Shootout.

Mascoutah gave up three, first-half goals to the Knights, and after adjustments were implemented at halftime, its defense stiffened in a scoreless second half.

It took Mascoutah 51 minutes before scoring against Highland. At that point, Sydney Etter received a cross from Sara Land at the top of the box, settled in, and blasted an 18-yarder past the goalie.

Though Highland out-shot Mascoutah, 15-10, goalie Sydney Packler made eight crucial saves in recording her sixth shutout of 2019.

Of note: Defenders Casey Packler and Sara Land made outstanding, non-goalie saves, preventing the Bulldogs from scoring two potential goals.

The Lady Indians ended the season, 12-10-1, including a 6-4, third-place finish in the Mississippi Valley Conference.

Overall, Etter led Mascoutah with 67 shots, 11 goals, and 28 points. She tallied seven, game-winning shots. Molly Cravens, who fired off 44 shots and scored seven times, led the team with nine assists. Ella Lowry also notched 11 points with four goals and three assists.

Packler logged 1803 minutes in goal, allowing 34 goals for an average of 1.51 per contest. She recorded 178 saves on the season.