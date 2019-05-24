Fairview Heights Officer Brandon Strickland Honored as Patrol Officer of the Year

By Randy Pierce

Fairview Heights Chief of Police Chris Locke has announced that Brandon Strickland has been awarded the honor of Patrol Officer of the Year for 2018.

Upon informing Strickland of the award, the chief stated that the honoree’s “dedication, work ethic, attitude and performance throughout the year led to the selection. You set the benchmark in many aspects concerning the duties of a Fairview Heights police officer.”

During the time period from January through December of 2018, Strickland was nominated a Patrol Officer of the Month five times and received that award on four occasions.

This means that Strickland, who transferred to the police department’s criminal investigations unit on August 13 of last year, actually earned the monthly award five of the seven times that he qualified for it.

Locke further noted that when Strickland made that aforementioned duty transfer, he was rated outstanding by his immediate supervisor completing his annual evaluation.

For the Patrol Officer of the Year award, Strickland led the department in self-initiated felony arrests, thus earning him an Aggressive Criminal Enforcement award.

“The number of fugitives you removed from the community far surpassed all other members of the department,” Locke told Strickland.

During 2018, Strickland stopped 245 vehicles, made 28 felony arrests, 39 traffic arrests and four driving under the influence arrests. He further removed from the streets a total of 24 people who were the subjects of outstanding arrest warrants.

“Your results are very impressive,” Locke said, “but they do not begin to provide a clear reflection of the dedication and effort you put forth during the year to interact with the community and serve as a deterrent to those who may do harm.”

“The city and the department are truly grateful to have you there to serve and protect our community. Thank you for a job well done.”

Locke’s summary of Strickland’s activities is loaded with accomplishments including the discovery, multiple times, of controlled substances such as crack cocaine and methamphetamine in the possession of individuals, taking into custody on different occasions two people who had failed as required by law to register as a sex offenders, finding stolen merchandise in a vehicle and apprehending a suspect, even though not dispatched to respond to the call, who had committed a felony theft and fled from a local business.