Pagenaud Wins Indy 500

By Jeff Thornton, Herald Publications

Photos by Bob and Greg Junge

Did you ever have a friend ask you “How was your day”? The weather on the day of this year’s Indianapolis was a 70% chance of rain at 2 pm. The good news is the weather folks were wrong. 200,000 fan’s day would have been stressful if the rain would have actually happened. Several fans including myself could not have waited the next day to watch the race with other commitments. The rain did not come which made an exceptional day for NBC to carry the race on television. No rain also made the day for many fans giving all of us a very exciting race!

Simon Pagenaud had a historic day. After winning the INDYCAR Grand Prix just two weeks ago, Pagenaud followed the victory by winning the pole for the INDY 500 the following week. After starting the race from the pole, Pagenaud dominated the race. He led 116 of the 200 laps. He led the first 32 laps before making his first pit stop. He and his pit crew did not make any mistakes. He and second place finisher and former champion Alexander Rossi dueled one another during the final 19 laps. Pagenaud passed Rossi on Lap 187 only to have Rossi regain the lead a few laps later. Pagenaud passed Rossi on lap 198 and barely hung on to win the race in a thrilling finish. “It is a dream that came true for me. It took a lifetime for me to achieve it,” said Pagenaud. “The milk motivated me. I was just focused on the job,” said Pagenaud with a chuckle.

He gave his team owner Roger Penske his 18th career INDY 500 win. This was Penske’s 50th year anniversary of sponsoring a team at INDY. While he was in victory lane, someone handed Mr Penske a phone and it was President Trump on the phone congratulating he and his team on winning the race. Roger Penkse also had a good day.

A couple of folks did not have a good day. 19 year old Colton Herta only lasted three laps before his car failed. Colton qualified 5th. An accident on lap 176 also ended the day for Sebastian Bourdais, Graham Rahal, Felix Rosengvist and Zach Veach. This incident forced a red flag to the race in order for the debris to be cleaned from the track. All of the drivers were treated and released in the medical center with no injuries.

The race was two hours and 50 minutes long. The average speed was 175.794 miles per hour. There were 29 lead changes. Takuma Sato finished third while Josef Newgarden and Will Power finished fourth and fifth. This was the fourth year in a row for a first time winner. It was also the first time a Frenchman won the race since 1914 (Rene Thomas). The victory also was a good day for Simon Pagenaud’s pocket book. His win was worth $2,669,529 out of the total purse of $13,084,532.

So the answer to the opening question. The day was very good for the majority of the people attending the race!