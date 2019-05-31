District 19 Board Wraps Up 2018-19 School Year, Prepares for the Next

By Keith Gillett

Mascoutah Herald

During its regular monthly meeting, the Mascoutah District 19 School Board approved a number of miscellaneous items including an amendment to the budget, the purchase of new textbooks and the approval of new handbooks.

The Board approved a recommendation by Assistant Superintendant Dr. Frank Williams, the executive director of business and operations, to amend the FY 19 budget in the debt services (fund 30) to reflect the Board’s decision to refinance bonds and in the education fund (fund 19) to allow for two certified salary payments in June because of the new contract with the Mascoutah Education Association. The amended budget would reflect the increase for the bond issuance cost of $135,980, the extra interest expense of $25,077, the bond issuance cost of $83,868, and the extra interest expense of $14,458. The fund 30 amended revenue budget would increase to $16,078,707 and the fund 30 amended expense budget would increase to $21,458,372.

The budget for pay raise would increase by $1 million, from $35,348,500 to $36,348,500 and would be spread out over five payments.

Because of the amendments, an amended budget hearing would be held during the next Board meeting on June 18. Illinois code requires that the Board hold a hearing within 30 days of the Board approving a preliminary budget.

In other business the Board…

• Approved on second reading changes to six policies. They had been approved on a first reading at the April 16 Board meeting.

• Approved student handbooks for the 2018-19 school year which is required by school code after an annual meeting with the parent advisory committee, which took place on May 13. Handbooks approved were for the District’s three elementary schools, Mascoutah Middle School, Mascoutah High School, the band, and athletic handbooks for MMS and MHS.

• Approved the purchase of World Cultures textbooks for MHS from McGraw Hill for $36,657. The replacement was required because the copyright date for the current textbooks is 2012 and because the current textbook has no online resources for use with Chromebook computers.

• Approved the purchase of 7th grade geography textbooks from Pearson entitled “My World Interactive Geography Survey Series”, replacing the current textbooks which have been in use since 2010. Cost of the replacement is $29,391.

• Approved the subscription of an absence and substitution management program from Frontline Education for $12,384 for the management of sick, vacation and personal leave days for District personnel. The management portion obtains substitutes when the position requires one.

• Because of the addition of classes at MHS for Project Lead the Way in computer science, the Board approved the purchase of an additional set of 30 tablets, 30 cases and a cart, along with a 3-year warranty for $10,948 from Trinity 3 Technology.

• Approved the purchase of Project Lead the Way supplies from Project Lead the Way to help launch the PLTW program in grades three to five and add a computer science unit at all grade levels K-5. The program is being funded through a third DoDEA grant – Promoting STEM Futures K-5th. Cost was not to exceed $95,000.

• The Board also received an update on the construction project to remodel and add on to MMS from Chris Robards of Poettker Construction. He told the Board that the new cafeteria project is coming along well and that locker renovations will begin May 6. The conversion of the old cafeteria to classrooms will begin soon as well as renovations to the existing offices.

The Board also approved the following certified personnel actions:

• Approved Kristin Bass as an ELA teacher at MHS replacing Leah Haskett; Diane Luna as a special education mindfulness at MES; Katelyn Dotson as a school psychologist replacing Ashley Meyer; John Schnable as special eduction at MMS; Travis Klein as assistant principal at MMS, a new position; Kara Nolte as special education at MES; Megan Mattmiller as special education at MHS; Mario Sherrell as director of Educational Improvement, a new position; and Angela Grinter as preschool teacher blended classroom at Wingate.

• Approved the transfers of the following: Sarah Gordon as counselor at MHS, replacing A Barringer; Cheryl Kirby as a PreK to Early Childhood instructor, a new position; Dana Miller as a social worker to special education coordinator/behavior interventionist, new position; Amber Miller Amber Turner from Kindergarten teacher at SES to administrative intern at MES; Jody Grawe from 4th grade teacher at WES to administrative intern at SES, and Tara Laidley from instructional technology specialist to director of educational technology at ASC.

• Granted a long term leave of absence to Claire Hartman a Kindergarten instructor at WES; approved retirement for Karen Kemp, a social worker at WES at the end of the 2021-22 school year.

• Approved the resignations of Ashley Meyer, a school psychologist at SES and Patricia Smith, a third grade teacher at SES, at the end of the current school year.

Approved the following classified personnel actions:

• Hired Michael McBride as custodian at MMS; Julie Antonacci as custodian at MHS; Eric Litteken as custodian at MHS; Nicole Hemphill as secretary at SES, replacing Jenna Schmitt; William Knowles as custodian for summer work at MMS; and Travis Beam as maintenance supervisor at District/Maintenance. Approved the transfer of Julie Lloyd from instructional aide at MHS to secretary at MES; Approved the retirement of Lisa Krausz as executive assistant for payroll; accepted the resignations of Jenna Schmitt as secretary at SES and Donald Hess as a bus aide. Recommended Kenneth Daniels for soccer at MMS and the transfer of Michaela Schmitz from MMS soccer to cross country for the upcoming school year.