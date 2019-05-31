GMS ‘Kitchen Ladies’ Praised in Candy Note

By Randy Pierce

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – Grant Middle School Principal Carla Lasley and Assistant Principal Natalie Lowe made a decision prior to the end of the 2018-19 school year to let some people they appreciate very much know just how much by creating a special visual message accented with popular candy and candy bars used for some of the words.

Presented by the two school officials to the four women who worked hard each day classes were held making sure not only that good, nutritious and tasty food is available but also that all of the messes are cleaned up and everything kept sanitary for the next time, the message had actual candy packages or bars affixed to it where their names fit in with what was being said.

That message read: “Dear Kitchen Ladies, We wanted to show you our appreciation for the ‘Mounds’ of work you do. Currently, we have ‘Zero’ money until ‘Payday’ then it slips through our ‘Butterfingers.’ It we had ‘100Grand’ we would send you on a shopping ‘Spree’ to New ‘York’ or maybe an ‘Orbit’ around ‘Mars’. For now, you have to settle for an ‘Extra.’ Please don’t ‘Snickers’ at our attempt to show you our appreciation.”