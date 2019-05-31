MHS Girls’ Basketball Welcomes Newcomers To Intense Summer Program

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

Attention all current and incoming Mascoutah High School Girls’ Basketball players.

June has been designated as school ball month, and the MHS Girls’ Basketball Staff invites all high school girls interested in playing at MHS to workout with their future teammates.

Mascoutah High School will host a High School Girls Basketball Camp, June 3 – 7, 6:00 – 8:00 pm at the high-school gym.. Sign-up at http://msd19athletics.olinesports.com/ (Summer Sport Camp Info)

Throughout the month, open gym/workouts will occur at MHS on Sundays, 3:30 – 5:00 pm, Tuesdays and Wednesdays 6:00 – 8:00 pm.

This summer, MHS will battle in the SWIC League, the University of Missouri-St Louis Shootout, and the Reebok Series Backpack Classic tournament.

Schedule of events: Open Gym/Workouts — June 2nd – June 30th

MHS Girls Basketball Camp: June 3rd – June 7th

SWIC Summer League: June 3rd – July 15th (Games played on Monday nights)

UMSL Shootout: Saturday, June 8th/game times – TBA

Reebok Series Backpack Classic tournament: June 22 – 23, in St. Louis, game times – TBA

MHS Head Coach Robert Seaberry and staff look forward to working with all interested basketball players. For more information about the summer program, contact him at 773-677-3365.