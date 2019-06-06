Boys Are Now Included In The Mascoutah Homecoming Pageant!

According to the Mascoutah Improvement Association (MIA), the annual Mascoutah Homecoming Queen program has been updated to a new, spectacular event. The program that was once offered to just Mascoutah girls is now – drum roll, please! – OPEN TO MASCOUTAH BOYS!

Guys, here’s your chance to earn money and help the community all at the same time!

Starting this year, the annual event will be the Mascoutah Homecoming Queen/King pageant. Mascoutah girls & boys from high school to age 20 can participate. The Queen or King winner (there will only be one) will be crowned based on the number of MIA raffle tickets sold.

Raffle ticket purchasers will have a chance to win $3,000 for first place, $1,500 for second, and $500 for third.

Each candidate receives 10 percent of the receipts after the first $1,000 is sold. Proceeds go to the MIA to help maintain and upgrade Scheve Park. Each candidate will be helping Mascoutah as well as earning money.

Raffle tickets can be sold to family, friends, co-workers, fellow students, or at different events such as the Mascoutah Spring Fest this Friday. There is absolutely no limit as to where or how many tickets can be sold.

This is a new day for the annual Mascoutah Homecoming und AugustFest! So come on both girls and boys, and make this the biggest Mascoutah Homecoming Queen/King event ever! If you would like to be a part of history in the making, apply NOW. The absolute deadline to apply is Friday, June 21! This is going to be fun as well as memorable.

If you would like to be crowned Mascoutah Homecoming Queen/King for 2019, contact Lee Ann Funk today at 566-4610.

The 2019 Mascoutah Homecoming will be held August 2, 3, and 4 at Scheve Park.