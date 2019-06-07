8 MFD Members Participate In EMR Class

MASCOUTAH – Eight members of the Mascoutah Fire Department participated in an EMR (Emergency Medical Responder) class that was taught by Mascoutah EMS. These members committed 68 hours of their time to the classroom. They include: Cody Mitchel, Chris Captain, Mark Heizer, Shane Wilson, Kirk Graul, Joe Blanchard, Ryan Haas and Fire Chief Joe Zinck.

They will be licensed through the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The Mascoutah Fire Department works with EMS when there is an overload of calls within the City. The Emergency Medical Responders will respond in the “Rescue Squad” and care for the patients until EMS arrives.

“Having the Fire Department with EMR is a great asset to Mascoutah EMS,” stated Jeremy Gottschammer, Lead Supervisor of Mascoutah EMS. “There are times we have incidents where we have more patients than we can handle on the ambulance. That is when the EMR can care for the patients until more ambulances arrive.”

With the addition of the eight new members, the Mascoutah Fire Department now has 20 members with EMR training.