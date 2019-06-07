Mackin Sworn In As New Police Chief

By Randy Pierce

New Baden Chief of Police Charles “Chuck” Mackin was sworn in by Village Clerk Teri Crane Monday evening with a large contingent of members of his family and friends present to join in a round of applause in his honor.

The swearing in took place during the New Baden Village Board of Trustees meeting which was chaired by Bob Oster in the absence of Mayor Christy Picard.

As part of the oath taken by Mackin, he pledged to uphold the constitutions of the nation and state of Illinois along with the ordinances of the Village of New Baden and to perform his duties as chief to the best of his ability.

Mackin thanked the village board for giving him this opportunity and commented that he “can’t wait to meet more people here. It seems like a really, really good, nice community.”

The new chief further expressed his appreciation to the roughly 20 members of his family and friends present to witness the swearing in. Among them was Collinsville Chief of Police Steve Evans from the department where Mackin had served as a patrol officer then sergeant and, most recently, lieutenant for the past 30 years.

Mackin is filling a position vacated by the retirement of Scott Meinhardt who was also present and the subject of an ordinance passed by the village board Monday evening.

That legislation, approved unanimously by the five board trustees present, declared Meinhardt’s active duty firearm as surplus property along with authorizing that it be given to him as a gift “in recognition of his outstanding dedication to service and longtime commitment to safety in the Village of New Baden.”

Oster told Meinhardt he had “done a wonderful job” not only as chief but prior to that appointment when he served as a part-time then full-time police officer before being promoted to the rank of sergeant, his cumulative time as part of the local law enforcement team being 30 years which is coincidentally the same length of time Mackin was employed as an officer in Collinsville.

The firearm given to Meinhardt is a .40 caliber Sig Sauer P229 which he used during his time as chief.

Prior to Monday evening’s board of trustees meeting, Village Attorney Doug Gruenke conducted a workshop that was primarily directed at the two new members of the board, Tom Kuhn and Nicole Pederson, but also included the others, to help orientate them on the various processes, procedures and applicable laws they will be operating under as local elected officials.

The next meeting of the New Baden Village Board of Trustees is set for 7 p.m. on Monday, June 17.